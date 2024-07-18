Who is Joaquin Torres In Captain America 4? Comic Book Character Explored

The upcoming 4th Captain America movie, titled Captain America: Brave New World, just released its trailer a few days ago. This new Marvel Studios trailer showed us Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) returning as Captain America. It also featured Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (Harrison Ford) as the Red Hulk.

However, we also caught a glimpse of the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), in the movie trailer. In the comic books, when Sam Wilson turns into Captain America, Torres takes his place as The Falcon. At the end of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Torres is seen walking away with San’s wings. This might mean that the movie will pick up the story right after. In the meantime, here is everything you need to know about Joaquin Torres from the Marvel comics.

Joaquin Torres's origins and powers in the comic books

The character of Joaquin Torres was created by Nick Spencer and Daniel Acuña, making his full appearance in Captain America: Sam Wilson #3 in 2015. Torres came to the USA when he was only six years old and was shown to be very passionate about the Mexican community, helping them out whenever he could.

Unfortunately, Torres was captured by the Sons of the Serpent while they were capturing people on the border for Karl Malus to experiment on. Joaquin Torres’s grandmother asked for Captain America’s help when her grandson did not return. Although Sam Wilson was able to find him in New York, it was too late as Torres had already been experimented on.

Joaquin had been turned into a falcon/human hybrid using Redwing's DNA. When Wilson found him, he took Torres under his wing, and after Malus was defeated, Torres learned more about his powers. He helped Sam Wilson fight the Serpent Society and became his sidekick, Falcon. He continued to join the new Captain America on many missions.

The hero’s origins might be a bit different in the movie

As we have seen before, there are many differences between the Marvel comic books and the movies. This also applies to the character of Joaquin Torres, who was shown to be Sam Wilson’s friend and his former colleague at the United States Air Force in the MCU. Actor Danny Ramirez first appeared as Joaquin Torres in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Wilson gave him the Falcon’s wings after losing them in a fight against John Walker.

Given the changes to his origins in the show, it is expected that the movie version of Torres will differ significantly from the comic book character. However, it will be interesting to see what he gets up to now that he is officially the right-hand man of Sam Wilson, aka Captain America. The dynamic between Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres will also be intriguing to watch, as they are friends in the MCU instead of mentor and student, like in the comic books. Instead of the comic book Torres, who was experimented on and mutated, the movie version will be more realistic, much like Sam Wilson.

The upcoming Captain America: Brave New World movie is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

