'It’s Not Just For Instagram': Jeremy Renner Talks About True Friendship With Avengers Cast Including Robert Downey Jr, Anthony Mackie, And More

Jeremy Renner has opened up about his strong bond with his fellow Avengers cast members that include Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, and more.

In a recent interview, Jeremy Hawkey Renner gushed over how their friendship has evolved from friends to family. He also talked about attending Chris Evans' wedding after getting discharged from the hospital post-accident.

Jeremy Renner and his fellow Avengers have a family group chat

Renner highlighted how deep-rooted their family bond is. He said to Men's Health magazine that there has been an ongoing family group chat between them for twelve years now, where they have shared life experiences of divorces, marriages, and children being born among other things. About their friendship, he said, "It’s a real thing — it’s not just for Instagram."

Discussing their camaraderie, he noted that despite the fact that their on-screen characters may be absurdly silly, such friendships are profound and beautiful. He spoke about how there was great love among them as actors; rather than face problems alone they stood shoulder-to-shoulder.

Jeremy Renner said, "In the films, we look like we’re at a costume party, and there’s ridiculous props and we’re doing these ridiculous things, but it’s also beautiful because we’re all connected. There’s a brotherhood or sisterhood or whatever the heck you want to call it. I just call it love. I love every one of them. I’d rather go to jail with Downey than go do something amazing by myself. I’d rather get in a car crash with Evans."

Avengers cast got emotional as Jeremy Renner returned from hospital after near-fatal accident

Jeremy Renner has spoken about the immense support he received from his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe partners after his near-fatal snowplow accident at the beginning of 2023. For instance, Anthony Mackie (Falcon/Captain America) came to the hospital to see Jeremy just days after the incident (even when Renner was on life support and could only see out of one eye). During his time in hospital Robert Downey Jr., who is known for playing Iron Man, would FaceTime with him a lot.

According to Chris Hemsworth (who portrays Thor), during the aftermath of Renner’s accident earlier this year, they all engaged in an active Avengers group chat. He also noted that no member of the cast really knew what had happened to Renner. After being run over by his own snowplow, Renner was brought into a hospital with severe blunt chest trauma and more than thirty fractures.

His many colleagues from the world of Marvel took to social media platforms to share prayers and messages of encouragement while some like Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, or Evangeline Lilly came to visit him at home as part of his rehabilitation period. Hemsworth told GQ UK, "We’re getting to the age now where we’re going to start losing people we love."

Joyfully sharing her experience with Variety in relation to her visitation with Renner, Johansson talked about how it feels great to see someone doing well after overcoming hardships.

She went on praising Renner’s funny and deeply spiritual side, describing him as someone filled with vitality and light. In the end, when Renner finally got back to his house, the Avengers group text was full of funny exchanges including Johansson making it known that they had all playfully crowned Renner as their ultimate superhero. She said, "On the ‘Avengers’ text chain, we’re like, ‘Ok, you beat us all. That’s it. You won.’ That’s like real superhero stuff."

And most recently, Captain America a.k.a Chris Evans’ wedding marked a public event for the Avengers cast to reunite and to celebrate with Jeremy Renner.

