SDCC 2024: Captain America: Brave New World Team REVEALS Giancarlo Esposito's Mystery Role During Marvel Panel

Marvel’s new Captain America movie panel surprised fans at Comic-Con 2024 when it presented a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming Brave New World as well as an unexpected character revelation. Giancarlo Esposito, who is recognized for his acting in The Boys and Better Call Saul, was part of the reshoots on the cast of Captain America: Brave New World.

However, Marvel did not make this known until Comic-con's Hall H panel, where it was announced that Esposito would play Sidewinder, head villain of Serpent Society from comics.

Giancarlo Esposito confirms Captain America: Brave New World role

Following the announcement, Esposito shared his joy about the role, pointing out that they were initially brought together by fan casting which led to discussions. He also mentioned that people have been speculating about his character but now he confirms himself as Sidewinder – King of the Serpent Society.

This official confirmation comes after having spotted him in the recently released trailer for Brave New World. As per Entertainment Weekly, he said to the fans, "It's a dream come true. It was fan casting that linked us together and we started to talk. There's a lot of guessing about who I really am. But to be with this cast, especially Anthony Mackie, can I say it? Wow! I can finally unleash it. I am the King of the Serpent Society. I am Sidewinder!"

Kevin Feige originally announced MCU's third Captain America movie as Captain America: Serpent Society as a prank, only to reveal later on that it was actually Captain America: Civil War during a fan event in Los Angeles some years ago.

Who is Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder?

The original Sidewinder whose name is Seth Voelker, first appeared in the comics, Marvel Two-in-One. Esposito is the first person to bring this character to live on big screen in Captain America: Brave New World. Sidewinder used to be an Economics professor before enduring chemical mutation which gave him teleportion power. He them began his criminal career and joined Serpent Society.

In Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie reprises his role as Sam Wilson's Captain America alongside Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder, Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, and more. It is slated to be released in Feburary 2025.

