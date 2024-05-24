1923 Season 2 Production Confirms Set Location Changes; Deets Here

When the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone spinoff series 1923 made its debut in December 2022, fans were ecstatic. Yellowstone's second prequel, 1923, features Kevin Costner as the fictional John Dutton. Real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill starred in the first prequel, 1883, which debuted in December 2021. 1923, which is set four decades after the first spinoff, is centered on Dutton's ancestors, Cara and Jacob Dutton, portrayed by Ford and Mirren, respectively.

Ahead of the season 1 finale of 1923, Paramount+ confirmed that a second season of the show is coming. However, production on the series has been delayed by the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While cast and release date details are not officially announced yet, it's been in the news that the second season filming location has been changed. Here are the details.

1923 season 2 set location changed

According to a recent report, 1923 season 2 will film in a new location after leaving Montana. According to the article in the Austin Business Journal, the production of 1923 season 2 will now take place at ATX Film Studios in South Austin, Texas, rather than in Montana. Along with Texas, Season 1 was filmed in South Africa, Malta, and Kenya. It's unclear if Season 2 will feature any more locations outside of Texas.

Chief Executive of Butte-Silver Bow County, J.P. Gallagher, issued a statement to Montana Standard regarding the recent shift of location. "The decision to film the Yellowstone series of 1923 in Texas is disappointing," Gallagher stated. "Nevertheless, the production team's decision is respected, and it is acknowledged that these choices are influenced by factors beyond our control."

Since everyone enjoyed filming 1923 in Butte, talks were held with the production about bringing the movie back to town. Nonetheless, the decision to go to Texas was mainly taken due to the state tax incentive programs.

It's unclear how 1923 season 2 will be affected by its move to Texas, but a significant visual shift is highly unlikely. Furthermore, it's possible that this move will be addressed in some way throughout the season's storyline.

Cast, director, and release date details

While Paramount+ has not yet officially release any confirmation about the cast for the second season of the series, in December 2022, Taylor Sheridan confirmed that both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be returning. When asked if it was tough to get Ford and Mirren to bring for one more season, Sheridan told Deadline, "They were excited. They only signed on originally for one season. They were so eager to continue it."

In a February 2023 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Ford seemingly said the same. Speaking about his work on 1923, he said,"I really didn’t realize how much work 1923 was going to be, and I absolutely feel it’s worth it. I’m excited to do another season of both."

In addition to Ford, the cast for the second season of 1923 will likely include Helen Mirren, Darren Mann, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Brian Geraghty, Timothy Dalton, Sebastian Rouche, Robert Patrick and Isabel May.

While it hasn't been confirmed, it's likely that Ben Richardson, who directed six of the eight episodes in season 1 of 1923 will return in some capacity.

As of yet, there's no official information regarding the release date. 1923 streams on Paramount+.

