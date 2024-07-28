SDCC 2024: Harrison Ford Shows Off Red Hulk Mannerisms As He Joins Captain America 4 Cast Onstage During Marvel Panel; Watch VIRAL Clip

It looks like Marvel fans have all things to cheer for in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film, especially after Harrison Ford joined the MCU cast and showed off his contagious energy during the San Diego Comic-Con event. Ford has always been a crowd-puller and he is still the same. Read ahead to know more.

Harrison Ford shows off his Red Hulk mannerisms

On Saturday (July 27), while promoting their upcoming movie, the veteran actor showed off his Red Hulk energy as the crowd cheered for him after he appeared on stage.

The other cast members of the film including Anthony Mackie, Tim Blake Nelson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Danny Ramirez were also present during the grand event.

Mackie, who was on stage, introduced Ford, addressing him as Mr. President. This confirmed that he is the Red Hulk. For the unversed, Ford is portraying the role of Thaddeus Ross, who is the president of the United States in the Captain America 4 film.

As soon as the acclaimed actor got up on stage, he met with a standing ovation and loud cheers. During this time he showed off his vibrant energy as Red Hulk. Check out the video below.

Harrison Ford on taking over the late William Hurt’s role as Thaddeus Ross

As per a report by People, during the event, the Blade Runner star remembered and appreciated the late star, William Hurt who previously played Thaddeus Ross in MCU. Hurt passed away in 2022.

While conversing with the outlet, the actor said that Hurt laid a very strong foundation for the character and he respected the work that he did in his lifetime enormously.

Ford shared that he was delighted to be able to step into Hurt’s shoes and keep playing the character. Hurt initially played the character in the 2008 release film The Incredible Hulk. He played this character 4 times, making his recent feature in 2021 release Black Widow.

Ford also spoke with the outlet about joining the Marvel universe. He said that it felt “officially good.” The filmstar said that he had been watching really good actors having a good time working in the Marvel Universe and he is delighted to now be one of those performers.

The upcoming Captain America film is set to release on February 14, 2025.

