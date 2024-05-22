'I Took Her Into My House': Sean Diddy Combs' Ex Makeup Artist Claims Seeing Cassie Ventura 'Badly Bruised' After Alleged Fight With Rapper

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and domestic violence

Rapper and founder of Bad Boy Records, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, is currently facing several lawsuits with some serious allegations against him. As we all know, the rapper was hit with a lawsuit by his decade-long ex-girlfriend and singer Cassey Ventura.

A video from a hotel's CCTV camera, dating back to 2016, recently surfaced. The footage allegedly shows Diddy physically assaulting the Me & U singer, which has ignited discussions online. Makeup artist Mylah Morales, who has worked with the former couple, recounted an incident in which Cassie was left with severe bruises. According to People, she discussed the incident during an interview with Extra.

Mylah Morales reflects on an incident involving Cassey Ventura and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

During the interview with the outlet, on May 21. The ex- pairs former makeup artist spoke about an incident that took place during the Grammy Weekend at the Beverly Hills, almost a decade ago.

Morales said that she witnessed the rapper walking into the room and saying, "Where the f*** is she?" She added, "'I just woke up from a slumber,' and next thing you know, all I hear from the bedroom was just s*** (that) I don't want to go back and think about."

The former makeup artist said that she was not aware of what was happening but all Morales was thinking of was getting Cassey out of that place. Morales reflected on Cassey’s appearance after she entered the room.

Morales describing the Me & U singer’s appearance, said “She was bruised. I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye.”

Morales said that all she cared about was Cassey's safety. She added, “I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days. I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn't bring her to the hospital. We didn't know what the hell to do at that point. Who are we going to call?”

Morales expressed that she was scared to talk about the incident but someone had to talk about it. She also spoke about being intimated by the rapper and if someone spoke out against him, they did not know what he may do to them as he is a powerful person.

A source reveals Cassey Ventura’s appearance to Extra

As per People, a source spoke to Extra about the alleged incident. The source opened up about the Long Way 2 Go singer’s appearance.

The source said that the singer had a black eye, swollen lip, and bruises on her body. The singer looked really bad.

The source added that Cassey was asked to go to the ER to “rule out major head trauma.” But she was too "scared and deflated". The source expressed that it was very sad.

As per the outlet, on Tuesday, Diddy was hit with another lawsuit. This lawsuit was filed by model Crystal McKinney alleging the rapper drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2003, in the New York City studio.



Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

