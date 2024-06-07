‘I Was Always Fascinated By Acting’: Good One Star Lily Collias Opens Up About Stepping Into Industry At Young Age

Good One star Lily Collias is getting into the spotlight after her movie was well acclaimed at Sundance and Cannes Film Festival. In a conversation with Deadline, the actress shared the opportunities and boons she has been getting after stepping into the industry at a young age. The film festival jury praised Collias' performance in the film.

The plot of Good One revolves around Collias’ character, Sam, who goes on a camping trip with her father (James Lee Gros) and her best friend (Danny McCarthy).

What did Lily Collias say about starting to act in films at a young age?

In her interaction with the media portal, Collias candidly answered the questions of how she felt about acting. The actress responded that she had been connected to acting due to her interest in doing theater plays and watching films. The 17-year-old stated, “I started really young. My parents weren’t in the industry or anything like that, but I always took an interest in theater.”

She went on to say, “I started around eight, and I studied Meisner at this little acting school, and then after that, I went to Lee Strasberg, and then I just took random acting classes in Los Angeles. What’s nice about LA is you can do so much at such a young age. I was oddly shy about it because in LA, the kids that are in the theater programs take it pretty seriously. But eventually, I started going out on auditions.”

Moreover, the actress spoke of shooting difficult scenes and silence in India Donaldson’s movie. Collias shared that when she read the script, she realized that her character did not play a part in the dialogue and that most of the acting took place without words.

The actress revealed, “India’s so smart, much cleverer than I’ll ever be. When I thought about Sam and all those scenes, Sam doesn’t have a lot of dialogue. It’s all internal. Working around that was really interesting and fun, and as I’m reading the script I’m realizing it’s all Matt and Chris talking, so I’m thinking about what is going through Sam’s head in those moments.”

How did Lily Collias land a role in Good One?

When asked about how Collias landed a role in India Donaldson’s movie, the actress replied that she happened to be friends with the filmmaker’s daughter.

The teen star shared, “I’m actually very close friends with India Donaldson’s sister, Octavia. India had been looking for the role of Sam for a long time, but the character was around Octavia’s age, so she asked her. Octavia didn’t know that I acted professionally or anything like that, but she was at my house, and we were doing a bit for way too long, so she was like, ‘That works, let me introduce you to India.’”

Good One will be available for the audience to view from August 9.

