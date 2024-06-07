How Many Children Does Tom Bower Have? All About Die Hard 2 Actor's Family As He Passes Away at 86

Tom Bower sadly left us on May 30 while at his Los Angeles residence. He will always be remembered for his remarkable performances in Die Hard 2 and El Camino: A Breaking Bad story.

At the age of 86, Tom bid farewell to the world. He leaves behind a legacy of love, as he had two children with his wife Ursula Bower. Additionally, he was blessed with six wonderful grandchildren. Let's take a moment to reflect on the incredible life of Tom Bower.

Tom Bower’s personal life

Tom Bower passed away at his Los Angeles home in his sleep. The late actor’s sister confirmed the news of his passing through the Hollywood Reporter. The actor passed away at the age of 86.

Tom was married to Ursula Bower. Ursula was 75 when she passed away in August 2023. The star and his wife shared two children from their marriage named Vivian and Rob. They were grandparents to 6 kids named Nicole, Jonathan, Lucille, Henry, Bobby, and Shirley. Tom had a “couple” of kids from his first marriage according to his IMDb page.

The actor was a Colorado native and a student of John Cassavetes Shadows Workshop. Growing up the actor played various sports including varsity baseball, basketball, golf, and ran track. Tom moved to New York soon after his graduation. He enrolled in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts when he was 17.

Tom Bower’s professional life

Advertisement

Tom Bower worked as an actor for 50 years of his life. The actor’s early career included him appearing in shows like Kojak, The Bionic Woman, and The Rockfield Files. The star worked as a private investigator for 15 years before his acting career took off.

According to IMDb, the actor had appeared in 166 feature films and television shows over the span of his career. The late actor also appeared in The Waltons where he played the role of Rex Barker. He was best known for his work in Die Hard 2. Tom played the role of Marvin, a janitor who aids John Mclane.

Bower was also a part of Cassy Affleck’s Light of My Life. The star founded 3 theatre companies one of which was MET Theatre.

ALSO READ: Is Sam Asghari Banned From Talking About Britney Spears On The Traitors? Here's What Sources Have To Say