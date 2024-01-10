I was at funerals like that. That’s f***ed up': Pete Davidson spills the bean on ketamine effects in new special

Comedian Pete Davidson held nothing back in his new Netflix comedy special "Pete Davidson: Alive from New York," sharing candid details about his past struggles with mental health and substance use. Among the revelations was Davidson's admission that he used ketamine for four years before entering rehab.

In the special, Davidson jokes about attending funerals while under the influence of ketamine. "I was at funerals like that. That's fucked up," he says, referring to feeling detached and out of it. Davidson goes on to describe the dissociative effects of ketamine, saying "You don't feel anything, you're just in a different place".

Davidson's Battle with Mental Health

Davidson, 28, has been open about managing borderline personality disorder and using marijuana to self-medicate for depression and anxiety. A close friend confirmed to Page Six that ketamine was Davidson's drug of choice for the past four years before seeking treatment. Ketamine is sometimes prescribed to treat depression but is also widely abused recreationally for its hallucinogenic effects.

In a recent interview with E! News , Davidson said he took ketamine daily for four years and that it "probably" wasn't the healthiest thing but helped him "get out of bed and get to work." He said he eventually entered rehab to address his substance issues as his mental health declined.

Online Attacks from Kanye West

Davidson has also cited online attacks from Kanye West as exacerbating his mental health struggles. An India Today report noted Davidson has been in trauma therapy due to the relentless bullying and threats from West when he dated Kim Kardashian. This added stress may have contributed to Davidson's substance dependence.

Davidson's unfiltered comedy special gave rare insight into his past struggles with mental illness and substance abuse. While ketamine and other drugs provided temporary relief, ultimately Davidson knew he needed treatment to find healthier coping mechanisms. His candidness helps destigmatize important discussions around mental health and addiction.

