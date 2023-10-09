'Pete and I just ate like... ': When Ariana Grande's love for anime flick Spirited Away inspired her BIGGEST tattoo yet

The popularity and penetration of anime have reached many borders. Viewers and readers alike are mesmerized by the Japanese style of storytelling. Amid this, many celebrities and singers have been vocal about their love for anime, and manga. But Ariana Grande was the one who went on to put her love into the definition and get a tattoo of her much-loved movie, Spirited Away. Here is what she posted when she first revealed about the tattoo in 2018.

Ariana Grande revealing her Spirited Away tattoo

As reported by People, it was in August 2018 that Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share the story about her new tattoo. It was her way of connecting with the protagonist of the anime movie, Spirited Away. The ink featured the film's protagonist, Chihiro, prominently displayed on her forearm. Her story from the day is also accompanied by a heartfelt description of the character's growth throughout the film's narrative.

The 2002 animated masterpiece, directed by the acclaimed Hayao Miyazaki, tells the story of Chihiro's quest to rescue her parents, who have been mysteriously transformed into pigs. In her Instagram post, Grande highlighted Chihiro's transformation from an initially timid and childlike girl to a strong, responsible, and courageous young woman.

The character's journey and development resonated with the singer, who has undergone significant personal changes, including her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson. Grande expressed her deep affection for Chihiro, underscoring the character's importance in her life. The tattoo was executed by tattoo artist Mira Mariah, who previously collaborated with Grande on a Manchester tribute tattoo, a small bumblebee located behind her ear.

Ariana and Pete's shared love for anime

In a series of tweets earlier this week, the God Is A Woman singer revealed her and her fiancé’s love for the anime film. Pete and I just ate like the parents from spirited away,” she tweeted. After that, there seems to be no such update on her getting a new tattoo. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

