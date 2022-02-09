EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Day REVEALS how Pete Davidson landed up with a cameo in I Want You Back

With Valentine's Day around the corner, it's the perfect season to binge on romantic comedies and among the upcoming releases from the genre is Amazon's I Want You Back starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto and Gina Rodriguez in lead. The film revolves around two jilted exes who team up to get back together with their former partners.

Pinkvilla had the humble opportunity to chat with Charlie Day and Jenny Slate ahead of the film's release and it was during the same that Day spoke about one of the film's most hilarious scenes which consist of a cameo of Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star appears in a small cameo in the film during which, he shares screen space with Charlie Day and with the two comedians teaming up, we asked Day what it was like to work alongside Davidson.

While maintaining that he's a great fan of Pete, Day opened up on how the comedian came on board for a cameo in the film and said, "Our director Jason Orley did a film called Big Time Adolescence with Pete and he was very real and grounded and good and so Jason said he thought Pete would come and do this cameo." Charlie further added that Davidson grew up watching It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and was a fan of his and said, "You get two people who like and respect each other and then they want to get together and make something funny."

Talking further about Davidson's comedic craft as well as his personality, Day added, "I adore Pete. He's a wonderful human being and a great actor. I'm really excited to see where his career goes."

Watch Charlie Day and Jenny Slate's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for I Want You Back below:

In the trailer of I Want You Back, a glimpse of Pete's character was seen as he coaches Day's character on experiments with a party drug. After Charlie says, "I've never done molly. Is my heart gonna explode?" Davidson replies, "No. You're thinkin' of crack, bro!"

I Want You Back has been directed by Jason Orley and also stars Scott Eastwood and Clark Backo in supporting roles. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

