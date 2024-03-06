Pete Davidson Dating History: From Ariana Grande To Madelyn Cline

Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live alum, known for his sharp wit and perfect Jocular delivery has made headlines not only for his on-screen talent but also for his high-profile romantic entanglements over the years.

From his whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande to his rumored filing with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson’s dating history has been the subject of much intrigue and speculation for fans and gossip magazines alike. However, unbothered by all that's being said and done, with each new relationship, Davidson continues to navigate the complexities of dating in the public eye, with Madelyn Cline being his current lady love.

To know who else has the current It Boy dated in the past, Keep reading!

Carly Aquilino – 2015

Davidson was rumored to be dating Girl Code alum Carly Aquilino in 2015. The pair said nothing of their relationship back then, and neither did they confirm or deny the rumors in the following years.

In 2018, however, Aquilino shared a screenshot of an Instagram text from a friend, that seemed to reference Davidson’s engagement to Ariana Grande.

“I know I’m the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but…I can't,” the Instagram story read, per Us Weekly.

Cassie David – May 2016 to May 2018

Pete Davidson dated Cazzie David, the daughter of famed comedian Larry David, for two years.

Confirming their breakup to Complex just after his involvement with Grande came out, Davidson said, “We're not together anymore. Very talented girl, she'll be great and she’ll be fine. Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.”

David’s side of the story came out in her book, No One Asked for This. The author notes in the book that Davidson broke up with her just the day before she found out about Grande.

Ariana Grande — May 2018 to October 2018

Public interest in Davidson’s love life peaked when his relationship with the Positions singer became known. A few weeks into dating, the then-love birds were engaged.

Their love saga, though, ended just five months after their engagement.

Reflecting on her whirlwind romance with the comedian, Grande told Vogue in 2019, “I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him.”

In another interview, Davidson mentioned that the passing of Grande's former boyfriend, Mac Miller, caused significant stress, contributing to the end of their relationship.

Kate Beckinsale — January 2019 to April 2019

Davidson was first linked to Kate Beckinsale after he was allegedly seen flirting with the actress at a Golden Globes afterparty in early 2019. Beckinsale, 20 years senior to Davidson, has a daughter who is just three years younger than him. This, however, was not the cause of the pair’s breakup. According to a Page Six insider, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale went their separate ways because of the attention their relationship was getting in the aftermath of Davidson's breakup with Grande.

The source said, “Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggles with the attention on her relationship with Pete. He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve.”

Margaret Qualley — August 2019 to October 2019

Davidson and Qualley first met at the Venice Film Festival as Qualley promoted her movie, Seberg. But things were off by October. “They remain friends,” a source told Us Weekly at the time of their breakup.

Kaia Gerber — October 2019 to January 2020

Wondering if Pete Davidson ever takes a break? No, he does not!

Shortly after his split from Qualley, Davidson was linked to Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The couple broke up in January, following Pete’s check-in into rehab.

In an interview with Charlemagne Tha God, Davidson disclosed the reason for their breakup, saying, “She's very young, and I’m f—king going through a lot, and it was before I went to rehab. It just wasn't the right place or the right time at all.”

Olivia O’Brien — 2020

While Olivia O’Brien claimed she dated Pete Davidson in 2020, the latter denied they were ever together.

O’Brien said on the BFF’s podcast in June 2022 that she and Davidson had a short fling two years ago which no one “knew about.”

She further alleged that the SNL star called things off with her via text.

“He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone else, So like, I can't,’” she said.

The singer, however, only had nice things to say about Davidson, calling him a “nice guy.”

Sharing why she dated him in the first place, O’Brien said, “He’s hot, and he's really funny, and he's really sweet. He's a really sweet guy.”

Phoebe Dynevor — March 2021 to August 2021

Rumors of Davidson dating the Bridgerton actress first swirled in March 2021, when he flew to the UK to spend time with her.

The following month, Page Six, citing a source, reported that their relationship was “not too serious.” However, the source also added, “Pete must like her if he's flying off to quaint little English villages to hang out with her on set.”

Come August 2021, their breakup was confirmed by the outlet. Distance reportedly played a role in the couple parting ways from each other. At that time, Davidson was based in NYC and Dynevor in England.

Kim Kardashian — October 2021 to August 2022

In October 2021, Kim Kardashian took on hosting duties on SNL. She was cast as Jasmine in a sketch that featured Davidson as Aladdin. The duo kissed on screen and followed it up with cute dates in and around Los Angeles and New York in the following days.

In November, Page Six confirmed that the pair are officially a couple.

Unfortunately, Pete and Kim called their relationship off in August 2022, after nine months of dating.

In addition to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, creating drama in their love life, age difference also played a role in their break up.

A source told Page Six, “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.”

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

Emily Ratajkowski — November 2022

Following his split from Kim, Pete began dating Ratajkowski. They reportedly met through a mutual friend. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now,” a source told Us at that time, adding that the pair was “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Not sure when or why they ended things though.

Chase Sui Wonders — December 2022 to August 2023

After things fizzled out with Ratajkowski, Davidson started seeing his Bodies, Bodies, and Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

The duo was spotted out on dinner dates and hanging out at Pete’s NYC apartment. Their relationship was confirmed in January 2023, after the two of them were clicked holding hands and kissing at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In August 2023, Page Six reported their breakup.

Madelyn Cline — September 2023 to present

Davidson and Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline got together in September 2023. Cline traveled to Vegas with Davidson to support him during one of his stand-up comedy gigs and continues to be by his side still.