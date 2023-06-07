Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie review; A fun watch but its not-so-good plot makes an unwanted sequel

Plot

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts revolves around our old friend Optimus Prime teaming up with primal Maximals to fight the dark Terrorcons. Well for starters, they are not alone. Two humans Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback) join forces to find the key to a portal. This key has the potential to send all the transformers to their homeland. Unfortunately, the Terrorcons want to take the key for their benefit, which you guessed it right, is not good. Will the team defeat the bad guys?



What Works?

If you are an avid fan of the Transformers franchise, this movie will give you everything, from action to emotional scenes. Noah is trying to make ends meet while caring for his sick brother (Dean Scott Vazquez). In order to do so, he ends up trying to steal Porche 911 which turns out to be Mirage (Pete Davidson). The two quickly become friends and now Noah is a part of a huge mission to stop Scourge (Peter Dinklage) and Terrorcons.

The exciting part of the movie was Bumblebee and Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) who is a gorilla. Seeing them in action will surely give you an adrenaline rush. Other than that, the locations are beautiful. From 1994 New York to Peru and the ruins of Machu Picchu. It felt surreal seeing transformers fight in such locations. One scene including Bumblebee is the reason for that half star.

What Doesn't Work?

It was disappointing to see that five screenwriters failed to bring a refreshing new story. The unnecessary forced emotional scenes where the actors appeared as if they were forced to act. Adding more to it was the most predictable dialogue one could write. I was able to predict the next dialogue easily.

The funniest thing about this movie is that I believe the writers received the Avengers memo. The second half of the movie has a mix of Infinity War and Endgame vibe. How? Well, you will definitely watch the team get together and one of them screams "Maximals..", and your brain will automatically finish the dialogue with "Assemble!". Then switches to the scene where extraterritorial creatures are fighting our beloved super-transformers. You will also get to witness Hulk and Ironman. I lost my interest during the second half of the war.

Star Performance

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Blackfish did a decent job being the only humans fighting the Terrorcons. Voice actors Pete Davidson stole the show with his quirky personality. Our hero Peter Cullen who voiced Optimus Prime brought chills with his dialogue delivery.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie review: Final Verdict

Although the storyline isn't great, you can watch the movie for the thrill to see Transformers transform themselves. It will give you chills like the old time. Other than that, the ending opens a whole new world for the biggest crossover. All in all, it is a one-time watch.



