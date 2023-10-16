'Because of a guy whose name I can't say legally': Pete Davidson mocks Kanye West, parodies Barbie's I'm Just Ken song in SNL monologue

After months of delay due to the WGA strike, Saturday Night Live is back with a brand-new season. The 49th installment of the popular sketch comedy series returned on NBC on October 14, 2023. Pete Davidson was the host for the opening night episode that featured guest appearances from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Ice Spice. He made many references in his monologue including a Ken reference from Barbie as well as a Kanye West dig.

Pete Davidson mocks Kanye West in parody of Barbie's hit song I'm Just Ken

In the clip, Davidson walks in with a cake that reads, "Excited for a fun week," when he overhears the people in the room making fun of him. "Why is he hosting again? He just left... and not like his show was a hit." The scene cuts to the comedian parodying Ryan Gosling's character Ken from the blockbuster film Barbie. "No one cares about the work I do / I made a show with Joe Pesci, too / And no one streamed it but my mom," he said referring to Bupkis.

"They tell me I have butthole eyes / Yet I never sleep alone at night / I'm just Pete / Anyone else I’d be a three / But I guess I'm hot for dudes in comedy/ 'Cause it’s an ugly industry," he further crooned to the I'm Just Ken tune. "I'm just Pete / Looking like a meth head on the street / People online still call me Skete / Because of a guy whose name I can't say legally," he continued to joke about himself, also referring to his feud with rapper Kanye West.

Pete Davidson makes fun of himself during SNL 49 return

The video then featured several cast members playing different versions of Davidson including First Update Pete, Met Gala Pete, and Black Pete. "And out of the blue / Like three times a year when you least expect it / I go to rehab," he added. "Can you feel that energy / That famous big d*ck energy," he sang, a joke about her ex-girlfriend, reality star Kim Kardashian's comment about him having BDE. He then mentioned his bipolar struggles.

The hilarious video concluded with a clip of a blonde girl acting as Barbie saying, "Are you ready, Pete?" to which he responds, "Sure I am, Barbie" and then he drives the pink car into a gate, making a final joke about himself, his recent car crash in particular. "Not again," his voiceover played before the video faded to black. Fans reacted to the skit calling it brilliant, incredible, hilarious, cinematic excellence, and f*cking gold.

