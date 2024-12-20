‘I Was Really Enamored’: Seth Rogen On His Upcoming Deeply Personal Satire The Studio; Co-Star Kathryn Hahn Weighs In

The renowned comedian and actor Seth Rogen is bringing a deeply personal and ridiculously satirical twist to his upcoming series The Studio. The 10-episode Apple TV+ series stars Rogen as rising executive Matt Remick in addition to co-creating, producing, and co-directing the show.

Throughout the show, Matt struggles to support the filmmakers and actors while simultaneously stressing about his company. Rogen revealed that he and his creative partner Evan Goldberg took inspiration from real life while creating the show.

"Me and Evan always are quoting a meeting we had when we were just starting, where a studio executive said literally the thing that Matt says in the pilot," Rogen told Entertainment Weekly. The actor explained how he got into the business because of his love for movies, and now he’s destroying that job in the series. He finds this tragic, sad, and “inherently very comedic in many ways."

The comedian’s drive to make personal movies started after acting in Steven Spielberg's autobiographical film The Fabelmans. "I was really enamored by how personal Steven made that story," he recalled. It was also at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic when he started re-watching The Larry Sanders Show.

“And I started to think it would be really fun to do a TV show that is really personal and speaks to my day-to-day experience,” told the outlet. That’s when he started ideating a show that would be relatable and a reflection of his everyday life and at the same time have a “broad appeal” and interest an average viewer.

Advertisement

Rogen has managed to gather a star-studded cast, including Catherine O’Hara, Bryan Cranston, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. Kathryn Hahn perhaps has the funniest recurring role as a frenzied, foul-mouthed marketing specialist.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress revealed that she wished to do another comedic role after Marvel’s hit Wanda Vision spin-off series Agatha All Along. The actress admitted that there was something “nostalgic” about jumping into something like The Studio.

“I didn't realize how much I needed it. It just felt so medicinal to be a player passing the ball, in awe of people's performances," she added.

The Studio premieres its first two episodes on March 26 on Apple TV+.