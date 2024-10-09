‘I Was So Devastated’: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Messy Divorce With Ben Affleck, ‘Hardest Time’ Of Her Life

Jennifer Lopez had a tough year amid divorce from Ben Affleck, which led to her decision to cancel her This Is Me...Live tour. In conversation with Interview Magzine’s Nikki Glaser, the On The Floor singer opened up about the “hardest time” of her life and how it affected her professional life.

Explaining her decision to cancel the tour, Lopez said "I was so devastated to let anybody down” but she needed to spend some time with her kids.” The multihyphenate star was glad about her decision because it was a difficult time in her life. "Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself," she added.

However, she confessed that she’s excited to get back out there sometime in the future. Furthermore, Lopez thanked her fans for being understanding and supportive, lovingly addressing them as “a bunch of lovers.” The Atlas star continued to talk about the hardship she faced earlier this year, leading up to her divorce in September.

During her professional break, Lopez got to spend time with her loved ones, heal, and “really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life." She reassured her fans that she’ll be on stage “shaking her a**” sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

This Is Me...Live tour was set to run from June to August in support of her recently released eponymous album. The cancelation was announced by Live Nation, stating that the Ain’t Your Mama hitmaker decided to take time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.

Later, the news was confirmed from the horse’s mouth on her OntheJLo website. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” the statement read. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," she wrote at the time.