Identical Twins Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Mom Taught Them To Appear Different As Kids; Here

Beloved twin stars Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who just turned 32 on August 4, have charmed audiences since they were babies. Since Dylan and Cole Sprouse started acting at six months old, they've landed memorable roles in shows like Grace Under Fire and their iconic Disney Channel series, Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Despite Dylan's fun-loving nature and Cole's quieter geology interests, they've always had an undeniable talent for acting.

Apart from their Disney role, their solo ventures have also made the Sprouse twins a household name. Even though they have recently been on separate paths, a reunion isn't out of the question. The credit for their careers goes to their mom, who noticed their talent and supported them throughout.

While the Sprouse twins looked identical as children, their personalities were far from identical. Their maternal grandmother, Jonine Booth Wright, a drama teacher, suggested their professional careers when they were only 6 months old. In their first year, the brothers were regulars on the ABC series Grace Under Fire as Brett Butler's son Patrick. Since birth, they have often been attached to each other, both professionally and personally.

Being born 15 minutes before, older brother Dylan was the more outgoing twin who liked the Beastie Boys and wanted to be a stuntman like Melanie's ex-boyfriend, Spike Silver. Cole, on the other hand, was a budding geologist who loved Neil Young.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Dylan And Cole Sprouse: 10 Amazing Facts To Know About The Twins As They Turn 32

The only thing the two had in common was their acting talent. In his comedy Big Daddy, Adam Sandler praised the twins' acting for being "so good it makes me sick to my stomach." Cole and Dylan also had a shared childish wit at age 7. Dylan replied, "He's a nut." When asked what they liked about each other, Cole replied, "Nothing. Except he’s really nice.”

Following their Disney Channel debuts, the child stars appeared in two hit series: The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Suite Life on Deck. They pursued creative endeavors separately after their stint on the network, which made them one of their generation's most notable faces. For seven seasons Cole played Jughead Jones on The CW's Riverdale, and most recently starred with Kathryn Newton in the 2024 horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein.

As for Dylan, he has appeared in romantic films like After We Collided, Beautiful Disaster, and its sequel, Beautiful Wedding. It isn't impossible for the two to reunite down the road, despite not appearing onscreen together since 2012.

Advertisement

In the July 31 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Dylan expressed his desire to star in another project with his brother, but “there aren't a lot of good roles for twins.” Growing up, the twins have also branched out in their personal lives. Cole is dating model Ari Fournier, while Dylan got married to supermodel Barbara Palvin in Hungary on July 15, 2023.

However, the twins continue to remain involved in each other's lives. During an appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa in April 2024, Cole called his brother and sister-in-law "so wonderful" and "perfect together." In regards to when the couple plans to start a family, Cole stated that the couple is "taking their time and figuring it out."

“I absolutely see them taking that step sometime soon, and it'll be nice because then my father will stop asking when I'm gonna do it, you know?” he joked.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Adam Sandler Once Joked That Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Acting Was 'So Good' That It Made Him 'Sick' to His Stomach