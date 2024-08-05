Adam Sandler Once Joked That Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Acting Was 'So Good' That It Made Him 'Sick' to His Stomach

The Sprouse twins are turning 32, and we’re feeling old. Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse, two of the most popular child actors, have successfully transitioned into their adult careers, showcasing their enduring acting talent. While their acting prowess is well-known, did you know their Big Daddy co-star, Adam Sandler, once felt ‘sick’ because their performances were so impressive?

Dylan and Cole may be recognizable faces now, but it didn’t happen overnight; it took a lot of time and hard work. They literally grew up in showbiz and in front of the public eye. Over the years, they have often spoken about the significant impact their mother, Melanie Wright, has had on their careers.

PEOPLE magazine profiled the twin brothers when they were seven years old in 1999. During the profile, they also spoke to Cole and Dylan’s mother, Melanie. While discussing the similarities between the two, Melanie revealed that their level of value, prayer, and responsibilities were very similar. However, she also revealed that she encouraged the boys to be a little different.

While talking about their growing acting careers, Melanie Wright also revealed that Adam Sandler once gushed about the Sprouse twins’ skills and talent.

She told the portal that Sandler once told her that he was really impressed with the twin’s level of wit and professionalism. He also told Melanie that the brothers’ acting was “so good it makes me sick to my stomach.”

Both Dylan and Cole have stayed active in the world of showbiz after taking a small break to pursue their education. Cole Sprouse appeared as Jughead in the Riverdale series for a long time, while Dylan Sprouse appeared in the After Film series and a lot of young adult romance and drama movies.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who turn 32 today, started acting when they were just six months old. By the 12-month mark, the brothers were regulars on ABC's Grace Under Fire, playing Brett Butler's son, Patrick.

Another famous role after Big Daddy came in for Cole Sprouse, who played Ben Geller, Ross Geller’s son, on the popular TV show Friends. However, the most notable role that scripted them to fame was the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which centrally focused on the two.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody was a transformative experience for Dylan and Cole Sprouse, offering them the opportunity to play different characters while working together. They also appeared on the spin-off show Suite Life on Deck, which marked the last time the two shared the screen.

The Sprouse twins have always spoken fondly of their experiences working with Adam Sandler. It must be a proud moment for them to know they impressed someone as well-regarded in the industry as Sandler.

Dylan Sprouse was last seen in The Duel and Beautiful Wedding, the sequel to his 2023 romance drama Beautiful Disaster. Cole Sprouse was last seen in the horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein.

