Ryan Reynolds Shares His Daughter's Favorite Is Micheal J Fox's Back To The Future; 'One More Generation Sees What I Saw'

Actor Ryan Reynolds penned a tribute to retired actor turned activist Michael J. Fox as the latter was inducted in the 2024 TIME100 list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The Deadpool star authored a blurb for Fox in the list, where he acknowledged the impact of Fox’s work on the younger generation, including his own children.

Ryan Reynolds on his daughter's favorite Michael J Fox movie:

Reynolds revealed that he watched Fox's 1985 hit Back to the Future last year with his 8-year-old daughter James, whom he shares with wife Blake Lively. The film has become James' favorite, and Reynolds considers that enough. "One more kid from one more generation sees what I saw," he mentioned.

"She still has no idea that I know him. I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered. Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories. I need to teach her that it's OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you're flying," the actor further wrote in the note, admitting he is lucky to be able to call Fox a friend. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Reynolds also posted the appreciation blurb for Fox on his Instagram, describing him as funny, warm, handsome, and intensely smart.

The two stars and their friendship:

According to Reynolds, the two stars met 17 years ago, and Fox made his dad, who was suffering from Parkinson's disease, feel less lonely amidst the battle. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 at the age of 29, has worked significantly afterward to raise awareness about this progressive disease, collecting over $2 billion for research. Reynolds has sat on the board of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research since 2009.

The 47-year-old film star thinks it is unfair to reduce Fox only to his film persona since he has shaped "lives of people all over the planet with a uniquely electric wit and self-aware charm."

Fox spoke to ET in April of this year about whether he plans to return to the industry after announcing his retirement in 2020." My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids, and that's been the big thing," he said.

Fox has been married to Tracy Pollan, whom he met on the sets of the sitcom Family Ties. He most recently worked on an Apple TV+ Documentary Still that details his health battle.

ALSO READ: 'Really Important Person': Michael J Fox Showers Praises On Taylor Swift And Ryan Reynolds