'I'm A Big Hugger': Jelly Roll Reveals How He Loves Embracing People In Real Life

Jelly Roll is a wonderful hugger, as everyone who has met him would attest. The 2024 CMT Music Awards this week had a sequence when host Kelsea Ballerini gave out hugs from the "Need a Favor" singer to celebs in the audience, in keeping with the country music star's growing reputation for giving exceptionally powerful and emotional hugs.

Jelly is talking about what makes his hugs so special after putting his arms around lucky winners Gayle King, Ashley McBryde, and Cody Johnson at the awards ceremony. The 39-year-old musician tells PEOPLE, "I think the scene was nice because I do overly hug people sometimes; that's how they wrote that skit, and that's me in real life.

Jelly Roll's Hugging Style Wins Hearts Everywhere

Jelly describes his hugging method as "kind of like a big, aggressive bear that just comes in hot." "I used to think people would hate me for that, and the fact that they love me for it is really cool," he said.

After social media clips of the two embracing went viral, Seacrest decided to make the event into a GIF and share it on his Instagram Stories at the request of fans.

Jelly Roll's Incredible ACM Awards Journey

Jelly discovered that he had been nominated for his first Academy of Country Music Awards for the 2024 ceremony on May 7, less than a week after he had won three prizes at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

After finding out about his four nominations—single of the year for "Need a Favor," music event of the year for "Save Me" featuring Lainey Wilson male artist of the year, and entertainer of the year—he told PEOPLE, "It's just f---ing unbelievable."

His two iHeartRadio Music Awards from last week—one each for best new artist in the pop and country categories—came just before he was nominated for the ACMs. Jelly was able to finally process all of the recent accomplishments only after learning about the ACMs nods.

