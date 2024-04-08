Jelly Roll Closes The Night With Halfway To Hell Performance After Three Wins

The CMT Music Awards that took place on April 7, 2024, showcased diversity amongst the winners. While the show recognized legendary country musicians, it also encouraged debuts and newly launched artists. However, one artist that stole the show would be Jelly Roll, who topped the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night, taking home three awards.

The country singer won video of the year and male video of the year for Need a Favor, as well as CMT performance of the year. He won the latter award for his performance of Need a Favor at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and closed the show with a performance of Halfway to Hell.

Other winners included Lainey Wilson, who won for female video of the year for Watermelon Moonshine, and Dan + Shay, for duo/group video of the year for Save Me the Trouble.

Jelly Roll brought down the house with his performance

The singer brought down the house with a red hot performance while closing out the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 7).

As smoke filled the air and red lights lined the stage, adding an energy filled atmosphere, Jelly Roll stared directly into the camera as he brought his trademark passion to an incredible performance of Halfway to Hell, the opening track from his 2023 album, Whitsitt Chapel.

The "Save Me" fan-favorite singer got the whole crowd on their feet, moving through them as he made his way to a smaller stage to end his performance, making good on his previous promise to burn down the stage as bursts of flames lit up the stage as he wondered whether he was halfway to heaven or hell.

As the singer took home three awards, in his acceptance speech, he thanked and praised other artists that were nominated for the night.

Jelly Roll was recently confirmed in the star-studded lineup of the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival

Well, if you thought Jelly Roll's achievements were done, that's not all, The singer was recently confirmed in the star-studded lineup of the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival. Set for May 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The show will be hosted by iHeartRadio's Bobby Bones and the lineup also includes Old Dominion, Jason Aldean, Lady A, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, and Walker Hays. Fans across the country can tune in and stream the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival, as iHeartRadio Country music stations across the country will broadcast the event in their local markets, as well as on the free iHeartRadio app and iHeartRadio.com, on Saturday, May 4th, at 8 ET/5 PT (7pm CT).

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside