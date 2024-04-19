Taylor Swift Drops The Tortured Poets Department; Calls It ‘Sensational And Sorrowful In Equal Measure’

All the Swifties can take a moment and rejoice as pop icon Taylor Swift drops her 11th studio masterpiece after a surprise announcement at the 2024 Grammys. This upcoming album marks a bold new chapter for Swift, as she is draped in a moody black-and-white aesthetic that whispers of poets, inkwells, and late-night musings.

The singer posted the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time—one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over; the chapter closed and boarded up."

Swift added, "There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. Upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer firmly believes that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT is out now."

More details about the theme of the album

Taylor Swift's latest album features collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. It is currently available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music. Co-written by Swift and Jack Antonoff, the track holds a mellow vibe with a synth backdrop and a moderate speed.

Track 2, titled The Tortured Poets Department, explores the themes introduced in the album's first track, Fortnight, incorporating fresh visuals. Swift is depicted singing and dancing amidst a dusty typewriter, symbolizing the album's essence. The chorus witnesses the narrator wrestling with their position in the music industry, drawing comparisons between themselves and established poetic icons like Dylan Thomas and Patti Smith. The song talks about exploring recognition and identity within the industry, with subtle nods to Charlie Puth adding layers of complexity.

How many tracks are there in the Tortured Poets Department?

TTPD comprises 16 tracks, including four bonus tracks. Each edition of The Tortured Poets Department is named after one of these bonus songs: The Manuscript, The Bolter, The Albatross, and The Black Dog.

Earlier in the Eras tour schedule, Taylor shared her experience of working on her new album with fans during her stop in Melbourne. She said, "The things I was going through, the things I was writing about, kind of reminded me why songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life. I’ve never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.". Fans were super excited after her announcement and flooded her social media channels with comments, showcasing their love for the artist.

