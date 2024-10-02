'I'm Really Honored': Selena Gomez 'Grateful' For Her Newly Earned Billionaire Status But Finds THIS Distasteful

Selena Gomez is officially a billionaire, but one who doesn’t like to brag about it! The Bloomberg Billionaires Index recently reported the Hand to Myself singer’s $1.3 billion worth — credit to her global brand Rare Beauty. On September 30, Gomez stepped out for the premiere of her highly-anticipated film Emilia Pérez at the Alice Tully Hall’s 62nd New York Film Festival.

During her appearance on the red carpet, the Emmy-nominated actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her newly earned financial title. "I’m very grateful," she said. "I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money," she added. But she credited those who brought her brand’s products without whom it wouldn’t be possible.

"They’re the ones that made this dream come true, so I’m really honored and just happy," she added. With her newly earned billionaire title, Gomez reportedly became one of the youngest female self-made billionaires in the United States.

As per the index, the Only Murders in the Building actress’s major sources of income contributing to her financial status — apart from her beauty brand — are her endorsements, touring, her mental health startup Wondermind, albums, acting, streaming, and real estate.

Rare Beauty has found success not just in regional areas but across the globe. Earlier in an interview with Times, the Same Old Love singer spoke about her brand’s success. She acknowledged her accomplishment and revealed that her success mantra is to stay away from the money game and focus on the products. "I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty," she said at the time.

Having earned her billionaire status, Gomez has joined the elite group of Hollywood celebs, which includes her long-time bestie Taylor Swift. In April, the pop-music sensation was declared a billionaire, credit to her ongoing Eras Tour, extensive song catalog, and real estate portfolio.

As for the Rare Beauty founder, she’s been earning accolades for her performance in the highly anticipated Spanish musical Emilia Pérez, which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to excellent reviews.

The film also won a Jury Award in the Cannes Best Actress category, shared by all four leading ladies, including Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz. Emilia Pérez will have its digital release on Netflix on November 13.

