‘I’m Thrilled Beyond Belief’: Brie Larson Reacts To Her Emmy Nomination For Lessons In Chemistry

Brie Larson is over the moon about Emmy nods for Lessons In Chemistry!

The Apple TV+ series earned several nominations at the 2024 Primetime Emmys, including Limited or Anthology Series. Larson, who is nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, took to social media to express gratitude on behalf of the team!

Brie Larson Reacts To Her Emmy Nomination

On Wednesday, July 17, The Captain Marvel actress shared a throwback selfie with the team of Lessons In Chemistry from her on-set birthday celebration on Instagram story. "I am trying to find the words, but this thank you just feels so big,” Larson wrote over the image.

She thanked the Television Academy for honoring the “talent drive and passion” of the team. Lessons In Chemistry bagged nine nominations, including cinematography, music composition, costume design, and directing.

The Oscar-winning actress shared that she had the greatest feeling of witnessing so many departments that were uplifted and acknowledged. She praised her “amazing” cast and crew and thanked the show’s creators. “I am humbled by the world Bonnie Garmus and Elizabeth Zott has opened my heart to,” she said.

“And I am thrilled beyond belief that we get this chance to toast and eat together one last time. I'm the happiest woman in the universe,” Larson concluded.

Lessons In Chemistry actors who earned Emmy nods

The Fast X actress is joined by her co-star in the elite group! Aja Naomi King is nominated for Supporting Actress, and Lewis Pullman is nominated for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series.

Larson will be contenting for best actress against Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country, Juno Temple for Fargo, Sofia Vergara for Griselda, and Naomi Watts for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

The Apple TV+ limited series will be up against Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, Ripley, Prime Video’s Fargo, and HBO’s True Detective: Night Country.

Lessons In Chemistry, created by Lee Eisenberg, is based on Bonnie Garmus’s novel that follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), a chemist who uses a 1960s cooking television show to teach housewives chemistry.