Emma Heming spoke out in a heartfelt video on Instagram after seeing a headline claiming that her husband, Bruce Willis, lacked "joy" due to his battle with dementia. She clarified that while their family is navigating grief and sadness over Bruce's diagnosis, there's also plenty of love and joy in their lives.

In her video on Instagram, Emma emphasized “The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth, I need society and whoever’s writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people."

She added, “Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that –that’s it. ‘It’s over. Let’s pack it up — Nothing else to see here. We’re done.’ No, it’s the complete opposite of that.”

Emma shared “Two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience. I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning and I had a true sense of purpose. There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story.”

About Bruce Willis's health struggle

Bruce's health struggles began with a diagnosis of aphasia in March 2022, which later progressed to dementia. Despite this, Emma, Bruce, and their daughters, along with Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and their shared children, have come together to support him.

A source told US Weekly in December, “Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact,” and added, “They’re all there all the time, this experience has brought the whole family even closer together.”

Their family has grown even closer through this experience, with everyone rallying around Bruce to ensure he feels loved and supported. Demi Moore also shared insights into the importance of being present with dementia patients and cherishing the joy and love in each moment.

