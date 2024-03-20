'You Are The Gift That Keeps Giving': Emma Heming Willis Shares Heartfelt Wish On Bruce Willis' 69th Birthday

Emma Heming Willis celebrated Bruce Willis’ birthday on Tuesday by sharing a heartfelt picture of the Die Hard actor holding a newborn and reflecting on their shared journey. Their almost fifteen-year marriage was clear when Emma praised Bruce, calling him "the gift that keeps giving."

Emma Heming Willis’ sincere wish on Bruce Willis’ 69th Birthday

British model Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis’ wife wished him a Happy Birthday as he turned 69 on March 19, this year. After she honored her spouse of almost 15 years, the popular model posted a picture of Bruce cradling a baby.

"Just like you, we simply adore him. What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world," Emma wrote in the caption of her photo. Further speaking of Bruce, she added, "He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good."

"Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving," she concluded, in her caption.

Meanwhile, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Wills have been happily married since March 21, 2009. The romantic couple is blessed with two beautiful daughters: Mabel Ray Willis, 11, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 9. Their romance blossomed in 2007 and got hitched at their home in Turks and Caicos. They got married in Beverly Hills a second time six days later.

Additionally, Bruce has three adult children with his ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer Glenn Willis, 35, Scout LaRue Willis, 32, and Tallulah Belle Willis, 30. These are in addition to the daughters he had with Emma. Willis and Moore were married from 1987 until 2000, and Moore, 61, is still close to both of them.

Therefore, last year, Moore attended Willis' 68th birthday celebration with the rest of his blended family. She posted a video of the occasion on Instagram, including the entire family singing Happy Birthday to Bruce as he blew out the candles on a dessert.

Emma Heming Willis’ soul-stirring memories with Bruce Willis on Instagram

Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, frequently posts pictures and recollections from their time together on Instagram. She shared nostalgic pictures of Bruce and herself sitting at a photo booth in February, for his 60th birthday.

The model recently revealed a picture of herself and Bruce on Valentine's Day, when she uploaded an old Instagram picture of the actor and her at Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. She mentioned in a comment on her post that the photo was taken in March 2010, which was a year following the couple's wedding.

"Love is a beautiful thing Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day," she wrote at the time.

In conclusion, Emma regularly posts nostalgic pictures and recollections from their romance on social media, along with other special experiences with Bruce including their blended family. The couple’s ever-lasting love story is an inspiration and a lovely illustration of love that endures forever.





