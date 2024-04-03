All That Is You': Emma Heming Willis Wishes Daughter Mable For 12th Birthday And Reveals Trait She Inherited From Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis’ daughter, Mabel Ray, is celebrating her 12th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, her mother, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video on social media showing how sweet and fun her daughter is. In the comments section, she also revealed some of the traits she inherited from her father.

Emma Heming Willis revealed the traits her daughter inherited from Bruce Willis

On Monday, qst April, Emma Heming Willis shared a sweet Reel on her Instagram in celebration of her daughter Mabel's 12th birthday. The video included clips of Mabel from throughout the year, from jumping into ball pits to spending time at Disneyland.

She also included a sweet photo of her husband Bruce Willis alongside Mabel, with the actor wrapping an arm around his daughter as she leaned into him. "All that is you, Mabel Ray. Happy 12th Birthday. Keep shining bright," Willis wrote in her caption.

In the comments, she shared that her daughter had picked up some of Bruce Willis' best qualities. A commenter wrote, "She's so you," to which Willis replied, "and she clearly got Bruce's FUN gene!"

"I love her I love her I love her!!!" Bruce's daughter Tallulah endearingly wrote, as others followed suit with, "One year away from a teenager," and, "They grow so fast! Happy 12th birthday Mabel!!" as well as, "Happiest birthday Mabel! You beautiful girl! Sending so much love," plus another one of her followers added, "Aww happy birthday to mama and daughter… once they hit double digits it goes so fast."

Emma Heming Willis shares her daughters Mabel and Evelyn with the Die Hard actor. Bruce Willis is also dad to Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Emma Heming Willis to publish caregiving book after Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about caretaking for her husband, Bruce Willis, in a new book. She recently announced that she will be publishing a book for caregivers in 2025 through The Open Field, the book imprint helmed by Maria Shriver, as per a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The book, which is currently untitled, is inspired by Emma Heming Willis’ newfound role as a care partner to her husband after his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023. The actor was first diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder, which led to him stepping away from acting in March 2022. Willis’ family confirmed that the disease had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.

With her new book, Willis hopes to share information she's learned through her caregiving journey, as well as resources to help others who find themselves in similar situations.

“For me knowledge is power, and building a supportive community around me has been vital," she said in a statement. "It has brought stability and a certain amount of control back, control that was completely shattered when the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia first came into our family’s world.”

The book is intended as a resource for people who have loved ones with dementia, and will include interviews, advice from experts and personal stories from Willis's own life.

“Identifying the right resources to educate and enlighten myself has been powerful and has allowed me the space to continue to move forward in the most positive way so that I can be the best mother, wife, daughter, friend and care partner," Willis said. "I want to be able to share that with the next person who finds themselves here.”

