How Long Were Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Married? A Look Back At Their Relationship As Actress Drops Sweet Birthday Wish For Ex-Husband

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were formerly considered the "golden couple" of Hollywood; they were wed for more than ten years before deciding to divorce. However, the couple has remained close and a loving family unit even years after their divorce, especially when it comes to commemorating significant occasions like Willis' recent 68th birthday.

In honor of her ex-husband's special day on March 19, Moore posted a touching video tribute on Instagram that gave viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their long relationship. "Bruce, happy birthday! "Grateful for our wonderful family," the actress wrote as the description for the sentimental video, which was paired to Nat King Cole's classic "Smile."

The kind act serves as a moving reminder of the legendary partnership between Moore and Willis, which dominated entertainment news throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Before their unexpected breakup in 2000, the former couple's courtship was one for the books—from co-starring in sultry thrillers to starting a family together.

Demi and Bruce's Iconic Romance

When Moore made her first eye contact with a 32-year-old Willis in 1987 at the Stakeout movie premiere, she was just 25 years old. Despite their seven-year age difference, it was love at first sight, as she would later describe it.

"I met him at one of the first few parties I had ever been to in Los Angeles, and it was pretty comprised of...industry-oriented people," Moore said in her 2019 autobiography Inside Out. The Hollywood hotshots were engaged in 1987 after a fast-paced relationship, and on November 21, 1987, they were married in Las Vegas. After welcoming three kids together, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, the power couple solidified their place as one of Hollywood's most recognisable families.

In her memoir, Moore raved about her ex husband, saying, "He remained, to me, a very kind of sensitive, humble, supportive man with a surprising inner resilience with values that weren't that hard to embrace."

They portrayed a couple on screen in films like the romantic psychological thriller Mortal Thoughts from 1991, where their relationship was on full show. Outside of the cameras, though, they would frequently display their affectionate, playful dynamic through practical jokes, such as the time Willis memorably fooled his wife by vandalizing her prized Woody Woodpecker statue.

Regarding the prank war, Moore said, "I remember being so incensed that he had messed with him, because to me it was this representation of my break from my family and my past." "It was a very symbolic thing."

Inside Their Amicable Split And Co-Parenting

After 11 years of marriage and many viral moments, Moore and Willis ultimately made the decision to divorce in 1998, despite their unforgettable relationship. The stars did, however, retain an amazingly cordial relationship, especially when it came to raising their three daughters, in contrast to many harsh Hollywood breakups.

"The family is operative. Following the breakup, Willis candidly discussed their modern family structure in an interview, saying, "There is no ahead of time how it is going." "It's a completely unique situation."

Blending relationships was part of that "situation" after Willis married model Emma Heming in 2009. Moore has cheered from the sidelines of her ex-husband's next chapter, including his recently announced aphasia diagnosis that has shocked their family, while continuing to be an active and supporting role in her children's lives.

With her heartfelt birthday message, Moore makes it very evident that even after more than ten years of marriage, her particular bond with Willis endures despite all of life's ups and downs. Their particular story serves as an example of how a classic Hollywood romance need not always result in a "divorce."

