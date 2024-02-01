What Advice Did Demi Moore Give To Her Kids About Bruce Willis? Actress Shares Amid Ex-Husband's Dementia Diagnosis

Actress Demi Moore came out to share a health update on the retired actor and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis. The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with a condition called frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2022. Speaking to Good Morning America, the 61-year-old actress opened up about her ex-husband's health. She said, "I think, given the givens, he's doing very well."

Moore and Willis share three daughters from their 13 years of marriage. The actress continued to share the piece of advice she gave to her daughters. She said, "What I'll share is what I say to my children, which is, it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold on to what isn't, but what is," she shared. "Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

Bruce Willis' diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia

The 68-year-old actor was hit by a condition called frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in the spring of 2022. Willis' family had sent out a statement to let his fans and well-wishers know of his condition. It read, "There are currently no disease-modifying treatments for FTD; there is no cure and no way to prevent its onset. Average life expectancy is 7 to 13 years after the start of symptoms."

The actor's elder daughter, Tallulah, also opened up about her relationship with her dad. She claimed, "He is the same, which I think in this regard I've learned is the best thing you can ask for." She added, "I see love when I'm with him, and it's my dad, and he loves me, which is really special."

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s relationship timeline

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore met at a film screening in 1987. After clicking immediately, they both tied the knot in the same year. A 13-year-long bond and three daughters later, the couple split in 2000. Ever since the two of them have shown up for each other at a number of events. They still share a mutual respect for each other, even after years of splitting up.

