Exciting news awaits fans! Disney and Pixar are bringing out a new movie sequel Inside Out 2. It's a follow-up to the first Inside Out movie. Here's everything to know about the movie.

Inside Out 2 cast and characters guide

This time, Riley, the main character, is a teenager. In her mind, there are these little characters that represent her feelings, like Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear, and Disgust. Joining Joy (voice of Amy Poehler), Anger (voice of Lewis Black), Sadness (voice of Phyllis Smith), Fear (voice of Tony Hale) and Disgust (voice of Liza Lapira) is a group of Emotions perfectly suited for the teenage years.

One of the new characters is Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke. Anxiety is always worried and makes sure Riley is ready for anything bad that could happen. Another new character is Envy, voiced by Ayo Edebiri. Envy is always wanting what other people have and feeling jealous about it. Then there's Ennui, voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos, who is always bored and doesn't care much about anything. Embarrassment, voiced by Paul Walter Hauser, feels awkward and shy.

But that's not all! There are also other characters in the movie. Riley is starting high school, and her parents are back, voiced by Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan. There's also Valentina Val Ortiz, a cool hockey player, voiced by Lilimar. Plus, Riley's friends and a coach at her summer hockey camp have voices too.

Watch the Inside Out 2 trailer here;

Inside Out 2 plot story

The story is about Riley's mind changing because of these new feelings. The characters from before, like Joy and Sadness, aren't sure how to deal with these new feelings. This sequel promises to bring even more excitement and fun as it explores the ups and downs of being a teenager, all within the colorful and imaginative world of Riley's emotions. The movie is directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

The official synopsis of the film read; "Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust have been running a successful operation by all accounts. However, when Anxiety shows up, they aren't sure how to feel."

Inside Out 2 release date

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024. So mark your calendars and get ready to experience the joy, laughter, and maybe even a little bit of envy and embarrassment, in Inside Out 2.

