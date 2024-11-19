Inside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s Age-Old Friendly Rivalry as Latter Pens Emotional Not on Spanish Legend’s Retirement

Rafael Nadal, who’s established himself as one of the best Tennis players of all time, made the “difficult” decision to retire from his field. As he prepares for his final tournament at the 2024 Davis Cup in Malaga, his long-time frenemy and fellow Tennis prodigy Roger Federer penned a heartfelt note dedicated to the legendary Spanish player.

Their friendly rivalry started in 2004 at the Miami Open and has remained iconic in sports history. Nadal, Federer, and fellow athlete Novak Djokovic were considered the Big Three and a formidable Tennis trio. “It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end,” Nadal said, announcing his retirement in October.

Consecutively suffering injuries, in addition to foot and abdominal issues, ultimately led to him taking the decision. “I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” he added.

Nadal cemented his stature as a player with his credibility, more so after earning his record 14 French Open titles. Despite their rivalry during the match, the athletes have maintained mutual admiration and respect towards each other. In his emotional tribute Federer wrote, “As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional. Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me — a lot.”

Federer spoke about how Nadal challenged him in ways he could never have imagined and credited him for motivating him to work harder to hold his ground. “ You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge,” he added.

He also reflected on the Laver Cup in 2022 and shared that he was grateful to have Nadal by his side, not as a rival but as his doubles partner. “I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next. Rafa that! Best always,” he concluded his note.