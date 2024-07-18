Invincible Season 2 Celebrates Its First-Ever Emmy Nomination with Sterling K. Brown

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Invincible Season 2

Sterling K. Brown has received an Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. The actor who voices the character, Angstrom Levy has just landed the series its first major nomination.

The nomination is for the actor’s performance in the finale of Season 2, titled ‘I Thought You Were Stronger’. Angstrom Levy is the main antagonist of Season 2 of Invincible. Brown voices the character who is a genius who can travel through different dimensions.

Sterling K. Brown himself has earned numerous accolades throughout his career, such as 3 Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award. The 48-year-old actor also has an Academy Award Nomination for American Fiction (2023).

Brown is competing with the likes of Hank Azaria, Alex Borstein, Maya Rudolph, and Hannah Waddingham for the award. Here’s an overview of the character he voices on screen.

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy

Angstrom Levy travels through multiple dimensions to gain knowledge from his alternate selves. His plan is stopped by Invincible, which leads to him having a mutated brain. He is driven mad by all the memories of his alternate selves and seeks revenge on Invincible.

The highlight of Season 2’s finale was the multi-dimension battle between Mark (Invincible) and Angstrom. The fight sequences, along with the voice acting were well-received by fans. Many were sad to see Angstrom die at the hands of Invincible, for Mark was partially responsible for the villain’s fate.

Sterling K. Brown has also lent his voice to other animated characters like Lieutenant Destin Mattias in Frozen II (2019) and Garry in The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019).

Invincible Season 3

There has been no official confirmation of an Invincible Season 3, but it is only a matter of when and not if there will be a new season. We are likely to delve deeper into Mark’s journey as a Superman. Season 2 of Invincible was created by Robert Kirkman for the steaming service Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned for more details about Invincible!

