Will X-Men 97 Season 2 Coming Sooner Than Invincible Season 3 Pose a Lethal Competition? Let's Analyze

Invincible, an animated superhero show, has gained popularity after its debut in 2021 and an impressive second season. The series follows Mark Grayson's journey to become a hero, balancing college and relationships with heroism. The show's compelling story, filled with emotional and shocking moments, has made it one of Prime Video's flagship shows. However, its third installment faces competition from another animated superhero show.

Invincible with a unique character and graphic scenes, has gained a large reputation for its comic storylines. However, the show faces competition from an animated superhero show, X-Men '97, that made a great first impression during its recent release, putting pressure on Invincible's third season. Despite its momentum and quality traits, Invincible still has plenty of exciting comic storylines to adapt for a successful third installment.

X-Men 97 gives Invincible a huge competition

Although Invincible has been a massive hit so far, it has never faced any real competition, but X-Men 97 now changes that. X-Men 97, launched in March 2024, has received strong reviews and is considered one of the best shows of the year so far.

X-Men 97 utilizes its extensive roster of characters, including Marvel characters like Spider-Man and Captain America, appealing to both casual and hardcore comic fans.

While these cameos helped gain a large audience, the show's quality shined through, resulting in it receiving positive reviews that rivaled Invincible's. The well-crafted story satisfied viewers, yet X-Men 97 left some burning questions that made season 2 a necessity.

This high-quality debut has plenty of similarities to Invincible's first season, and with the Marvel brand to go with it, X-Men 97's popularity puts plenty of pressure on Amazon's hit show. With the series not being as gory or violent, X-Men 97 offers a less intense alternative to Invincible which could have an impact on season 3.

X-Men 97's stunning animation is a significant strength, contrasting with Invincible's less impressive visuals. Despite high-quality animation, Invincible's production shortcuts are exposed in X-Men 97's stunning visuals. Invincible season 2 even joked about its animation, highlighting the limitations of animated shows. While Invincible doesn't cut corners, it doesn't push boundaries like X-Men 97, highlighting Amazon's series' shortcomings.

Invincible may have a more modern art style but X-Men 97 has cleaner and more polished animation, making it slightly more appealing. Given how much time Invincible spent on getting its animation right, the fact that some of X-Men 97's scenes blow it away is slightly concerning.

It shows that there are alternatives out there in the same genre that are capable of exceeding what Invincible can do visually, upping the pressure on season 3. With the release schedule already a huge factor, Invincible now has the added weight of making sure its animation can compete with X-Men 97's.

X-Men 97 season 2 might come sooner than Invincible season 3

X-Men 97 may avoid Invincible's biggest problem by returning before Prime Video's hit series. Despite concluding over a month after Invincible season 2's ending, X-Men 97 could return before the long midseason break in Invincible season 2. Despite Prime Video releasing an Atom Eve special episode between seasons, the huge wait for Invincible's return has been the show's biggest criticism thus far.

Invincible's release schedule was impacted by a midseason break in season 2, resulting in only 4 weeks of content before a hiatus for several months. X-Men 97 is well-positioned to avoid this, as season 2 was approved before season 1, and Marvel's size and scale allow for quicker content turnover, putting more pressure on Invincible. Despite Robert Kirkman's claim of shorter wait times, the series remains in development.

Even if Invincible does significantly shorten its production schedule, X-Men 97 returning first would be damaging as it would prove to be a more reliable competitor. It is hard to compete against Marvel and Disney in terms of fast production, but with X-Men 97 having a similar amount of success as Invincible, it highlights that quality animated shows can be turned over much quicker than Prime Video is capable of, making it all the more important that season 3 delivers.

Invincible, despite criticisms, remains a popular TV show with high ratings and viewership. Despite its animation not being as impressive as X-Men 97 or Arcane, it maintains a high standard. The show's main issue is its challenging release schedule, which Kirkman is aware of and is working to address.

If it addresses this release problem and continues to develop its strengths. X-Men 97 adds some healthy competition, but this could help elevate Invincible further and ensure that season 3 is of the best standard possible.

