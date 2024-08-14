‘Irritated By Him’: George Clooney Responds To Quentin Tarantino's Comments On His Film Career

George Clooney has come forward to talk about The Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino, who recently made some irking comments about him. The highly appreciated director had recently shared his views on the filmography of the Ticket to Paradise actor.

Clooney and Brad Pitt will be sharing screen space in their upcoming film, Wolfs. The duo recently sat down for an interview with GQ, where Clooney clapped back at the comments made by Tarantino. The Ocean’s Twelve actor stated that Quentin Tarantino made some remarks about him recently, adding, “I’m a little irritated by him.”

Further talking in the interview, Clooney shared that the Django Unchained director did an interview in which he was naming Hollywood film stars, including Brad Pitt and more. George stated that when the filmmaker was asked what he thinks of George Clooney, “He goes, 'he’s not a movie star.'”

Clooney then recalled that Tarantino went on to ask to name the actor’s one movie since the millennium that became a hit. Hearing this statement, Clooney was shocked and said, "Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f---ing career.”

As per Entertainment Weekly, Clooney was referring to Deadline columnist Baz Bamigboye’s interview with the Reservoir Dogs director that happened last July.

During the aforementioned interview, Tarantino named Pitt as well as Leonardo DiCaprio to be the film stars, while not recognizing Clooney as one.

As per Tarantino, George Clooney hasn’t had a movie that has attracted the audience to the theatre. It was in the same interview with Bamigboye that the filmmaker asked, “When was the last time that (Clooney) had a hit in this millennial?”

Although these remarks had put a smile on Brad's face, Clooney certainly was not happy with them during the GQ interview. While swearing a bit, an angered George Clooney expressed his emotions in opposition to the Kill Bill: Volume 1 director’s comments.

Talking about his time in Hollywood, George Clooney admitted that he and his Wolfs co-star Pitt are lucky to have a chance to work with these great directors.

Wolfs is an action comedy film penned by Jon Watts. While starring Clooney and Pitt, the film even has a great cast that includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, and more.

The AppleTV+ movie will be released on September 27, 2024.

