‘You Just Become More Aware’: Brad Pitt Says He Understood The Idea Of ‘Mortality’ After Turning 60

Although he might not look like it, Brad Pitt recently turned 60! Speaking to GQ alongside his upcoming Apple TV+ movie Wolfs’ co-star George Clooney, Pitt revealed that he became “more aware” of aging and mortality as he entered this new era of his life!

“You start to understand this idea of mortality and that it is something we all have to deal with. You just become more aware of it," he explained. Embracing aging might be hard but the F1 actor has his loved ones to fall back for support. He’s "just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me."

Pit also confessed that lately he’s been that person who’s “just living” and enjoying every little joy life has to offer. “I don’t know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and grass is green and I’ve just kind of become that guy a little bit," he added.

Clooney, who’s a few years past 60, recalled the time he attained the milestone and had a “nice dinner” with his wife to celebrate the occasion. “I said, 'So here’s the thing, I can still play basketball with the boys. I can still hang, do a lot of shit. Physically, I’m in pretty good shape still,' " he added.

However, he also acknowledged that no matter how fit he might be in the future, his body will become weak in the next two decades. “In 20 years, I’m 80. And that’s a different number.' That’s a real number where your bones are brittle and your muscle mass is gone,” Clooney added. Therefore, The Ticket to Paradise actor wants to prioritize his life more than work.

Later, the Bullet Train actor shared an optimistic outlook on aging, mentioning his parents and renowned architect Frank Gehry who’s 95. “He’s just the loveliest man,” Pitt said. Despite his age, he’s kept his passion for art and design alive. “And I think that’s kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life," the actor added.

Last month, Pitt was captured sporting a spunky hairdo as part of his Formula One movie titled F1 which created a huge buzz on the internet because he appeared shockingly younger. The hairdo gave serious flashbacks to his 2008 flick, Burn After Reading's look. Bottom line, the actor has plenty of time to worry about getting older as he seems to be aging backwards!

Clooney and Pitt who have worked together in the Ocean's Eleven films previously are bringing their dynamic back with a fresh new take for Apple TV+ show Wolfs which also stars Amy Ryan, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richard Kind.

The movie will have its premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1 and will be available for streaming from September 27 onwards.