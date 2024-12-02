Is a Sequel to There’s Something About Mary Happening?

Fans of the beloved 1998 comedy There’s Something About Mary were briefly excited about a potential sequel after a viral Facebook post claimed a follow-up film was on its way. However, it has been confirmed that the post was satire, and no sequel is currently in development.

On November 25, 2024, a parody Facebook account, YODA BBY ABY, shared a post announcing a sequel titled There’s Still Something About Mary, supposedly releasing in March 2025. According to the fake synopsis, the story would follow Ted (Ben Stiller) and Mary (Cameron Diaz) navigating a rough patch in their 25-year marriage, only to be hilariously reunited through a personality-matching app.

While the idea intrigued many fans, the post was confirmed to be satire. The parody account explicitly describes itself as “100% satire and fake,” making it clear that no sequel is in the works.

Despite this, the idea of a sequel isn’t entirely new. Co-director Peter Farrelly revealed in a March 2024 interview with Comic Book that the studio had once considered a follow-up after the original’s box office success. Tentatively titled There’s Something Else About Mary, the sequel would have explored Mary’s past and included a shocking, risqué twist. Ultimately, the idea was shelved as the filmmakers felt the story was already complete.

Directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, There’s Something About Mary became a cultural phenomenon upon its release on July 15, 1998. Starring Cameron Diaz as Mary Jensen and Ben Stiller as Ted, the film also featured Matt Dillon, Chris Elliott, and Lee Evans in memorable roles. Its outrageous humor and heartfelt moments made it a box office hit, earning over $369 million globally on a $23 million budget.

The film’s legacy endures to this day. It ranked #27 on the American Film Institute's “100 Years, 100 Laughs: America’s Funniest Movies” list in 2000 and remains one of the most iconic romantic comedies of the late 1990s.

While fans may dream of revisiting the world of There’s Something About Mary, the film’s story seems to have ended where it should. For now, the original remains a timeless classic that continues to bring laughter and nostalgia to audiences worldwide.

