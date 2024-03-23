Is Adam Sandler Working On Happy Gilmore Sequel? Co-Star Christopher McDonald REVEALS

The news swirling around Hollywood suggests that comedy maestro Adam Sandler is cooking up a sequel to one of his cherished flicks. Christopher McDonald, renowned for his role in the original Happy Gilmore, spilled the beans during a recent chat on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan.

At 57, Sandler seems to be revisiting the uproarious world of the 1996 sports comedy, much to the excitement of fans everywhere.

Christopher McDonald is all praise for Adam Sandler

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this,' " recalled McDonald, 69. "I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that?' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2."

After the hosts were stunned by the news, McDonald added, "Maybe you should cut that out because I don't want to be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Wow, that would be awesome.'"

"So it's in the works. Fans demand it, damn it," continued McDonald while also taking a moment to praise Sandler's more recent projects.

"Adam's just killing it out there. I saw his latest Netflix comedy show. I was laughing [at] everything. Everything was in tears. He's so freaking funny," said McDonald. "So we had a great time, and when I saw that, I was very, very pleased."

Happy Gilmore's Shooter McGavin: From Unpopular Rival to Cult Classic Icon

In Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler takes on the role of the titular character, a former hockey player turned golfer who enters a tournament to save his grandmother's home. Christopher McDonald portrays Shooter McGavin, Happy's rival in the golfing world.

Reflecting on his character, McDonald noted that Shooter wasn't initially a fan favorite among audiences when the film was first released.

"I'm kind of beside myself. I went to the opening screening when the movie just came out, and no one was really laughing or loving the Shooter. I think it was mostly Adam's friends there," recalled McDonald.

"The best way to play a bad guy like Shooter McGavin is just to bring it in a smarmy type of way but uplift the lead guy. That's what bad guys are for. I know I'm going down in the end because that's the way it was written, but it's just a blast to play that kind of stuff, and I enjoyed it so much," he continued.

Spaceman: Adam Sandler's Quirky Journey with Giant Alien Pal

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler's latest venture, Spaceman, features him as an astronaut embarking on a solitary mission. Along the way, he forms an unlikely bond with a massive spider-like alien. The Sci-fi/Adventure is currently available to stream on Netflix.