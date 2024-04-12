Is Cult Horror Classic Franchise, Scary Movie Going to Come Out With a New Sequel? Find Out

Fans of the hilarious Scary Movie franchise have reason to rejoice! At CinemaCon 2024, Paramount unveiled exciting news about a new installment in the works, set to lampoon even more horror films. Produced by Neal H. Moritz, whose credits include hits like I Know What You Did Last Summer and various Fast & Furious flicks, filming for the new parody is slated to kick off later this year.

Moritz's track record in both horror and action films promises an entertaining blend of scares and laughs. The original Scary Movie, starring Anna Faris and Regina Hall, earned cult status for its uproarious take on popular horror tropes, including nods to classics like Scream and The Blair Witch Project. With Moritz at the helm, fans can expect another rib-tickling ride through the spooky and absurd world of cinema.

The Scary Movie series has seen a variety of talented directors at the helm. The original film and its 2001 sequel, which featured Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans alongside other comedic talents, were skillfully directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans.

However, for the third and fourth installments released in 2003 and 2006 respectively, the director's chair was occupied by David Zucker, known for his work in the comedy genre. The franchise's fifth installment, released in 2013 and starring Simon Rex and Ashley Tisdale, saw Zucker teaming up with Malcolm D. Lee to bring the laughs and scares to the screen once again.

With each director bringing their own unique flair to the series, Scary Movie has become a beloved staple in the world of horror spoofs.

Anna Faris Embraces Comedy: Finding Confidence in Laughter

In a candid moment during The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast in 2023, Anna Faris, now 47, opened up about her initial struggle with being pigeonholed into comedy following the success of Scary Movie, which catapulted her career.

She admitted to grappling with feelings of uncertainty about her comedic abilities, despite her undeniable talent. However, as she embraced her journey into her 40s, Faris found a newfound appreciation for the comedic genre.

Reflecting on the invaluable gift that comedy has bestowed upon her, she expressed gratitude for the freedom it provides to be unapologetically goofy and self-deprecating. Faris highlighted how comedy has empowered her to find humor in life's mishaps and quirks, allowing her to laugh at herself and embrace her authentic self with newfound confidence.

"I did not feel like comedy was ever my strong suit. And it felt confusing," she said, adding, "I’m really, really grateful now, in my 40s. I was reflecting on what comedy … has really given me, which is the freedom to to be f---ing goofy and self-deprecating. And to, like, laugh when I fall, or laugh if there’s something in my teeth, or if I’m being an idiot. It’s given me a freedom that I didn’t fully recognize."

