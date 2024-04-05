Top 10 Horror Movies To Watch In April 2024 Ft. Abigail, Infested & More

Hey there, horror movie fans! Looking for some thrilling scares to keep you on the edge of your seat this April? Well, you’re in luck! From prequels to classic franchises to brand-new thrillers, horror fans are in for a treat. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into the top 10 horror movies to watch in April 2024!

The First Omen

First up, we have The First Omen, a prequel to the iconic The Omen, delving into the chilling origins of the Antichrist, Damien. With a stellar cast and a gripping storyline, prepare for a journey into the chilling beginnings of one of cinema’s most iconic villains. The First Omen will be released on April 5.

ALSO READ: 25 Best Bollywood horror movies of all time that will send shivers down your spine

Sting

Prepare to be terrified by Sting, where a 12-year-old girl’s innocent friendship with her pet spider takes a horrifying turn when it transforms into a giant flesh-eating monster. Brace yourself for a web of fear as Charlotte battles to save herself and her family from the deadly grip. Sting will be released on April 12.

Advertisement

In Flames

In Flames is a movie from Pakistan and Canada that first came out in 2023. It did well in other countries, so now it’s showing in a few theatres in America. The film is about Mariam, a woman from Karachi, Pakistan, who starts seeing things that connect her to mysterious powers can be unfair to women. It will be released on April 12.

Arcadian

Join a family’s desperate struggle for survival against monstrous creatures in this horror movie. It stars Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell from the movie It, and Maxwell Jenkins from Reacher. It’s a movie that taps into our deepest fear of the dark and shows how tough it can be to survive when everything goes wrong. Arcadian will be released on April 12.

ALSO READ: 37 best horror movies on Netflix to give you chills

Abigail

Abigail is a new funny scary movie made by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who worked on the Scream movies. It’s a different take on the old movie about Dracula’s daughter. But in this one, some people kidnap Abigail, thinking they can get a lot of money from her rich dad, they realize they’ve made a big mistake. Abigail will be released on April 19.

The night of the harvest

The Night of the Harvest is a new scary movie made by Ryan Callaway. It mixes a typical story about a serial killer with something even scarier. With a blend of traditional scares and unexpected twists, The Night of the Harvest will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end. It will be released on April 19.

Infested

Brace yourself for a French horror that will make your skin crawl as residents battle against a deadly spider infestation. With themes of inequality and real-life horrors, Infested is a chilling reminder of the terrors that lurk in the shadows. It will be released on April 26.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 8 Best Hollywood horror movies dubbed in Hindi: A Quiet Place to Talk To Me

Humane

Humane is a funny and scary movie that’s the first one directed by Caitlin Cronenberg, a photographer from Canada. She’s the daughter of David Cronenberg, who’s famous for making movies about creepy things happening to people’s bodies. Humane will be released on April 26.

Cinderella’s revenge

Cinderella is stepping into a whole new story with a twist in the upcoming horror movie, Cinderella’s Revenge. Directed by Andy Edwards, this film promises to give Cinderella the justice she deserves in two big ways. Cinderella’s Revenge is set to hit theaters on April 26.

Bag of Lies

In the chilling horror film The Bag, directed by David James and released on April 2, Matt finds himself in a desperate situation as he tries to save his dying wife. Staring Judy McQueen Bauer, Brandi Botkin, and Madison Pullins, The Bag of Lies explores the depths of desperation and the horrifying price of seeking salvation.

So, as April has already begun, the lineup of terrifying movies that promise to send shivers down their spines is also ready. Mark your calendars, gather your courage, and prepare to be scared by these top 10 horror movies.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Horror Movie Franchises; RANKED