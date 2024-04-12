Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black, Taapsee Pannu makes first appearance post-wedding, Rajkummar Rao and others arrive at Anand Pandit’s daughter’s reception

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand wedding reception in honor of his daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil who recently got married. To bless the couple and extend their good wishes to them, several B-town stars got dressed in their best outfits and walked the red carpet. Check out who all were here!

Bollywood stars arrive at Anand Pandit’s daughter’s wedding reception

King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan raised temperature as he donned an all-black outfit for the event. Abhishek Bachchan went with an embellished blue kurta with a beige pajama for the night.

Newly-wedded actress Taapsee Pannu brought her wedding glow to the event in her pink saree. Her hair, makeup, and accessories went beautifully with her outfit. She was joined by senior actor Suniel Shetty.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who blew everyone with the trailer of his upcoming movie Srikanth made a lovely appearance with his wife, actress Patralekha Paul. Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana didn’t fail to impress us with his OOTN.

The stylish couple of B-town, Shilpa Shetty, and Raj Kundra have arrived. As usual, the couple hasn’t disappointed us with their outfits. While the entrepreneur looked dapper in a velvet embroidered three-piece suit, the actress made heads turn in her custom outfit that made her look like the diva that she is.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma came hand-in-hand with husband and actor Aayush Sharma. While she wore a black floral saree, the Loveyatri actor arrived in an ivory desi outfit.

Going with the theme of the night, actor Emraan Hashmi went for a black suit. At the event, he reunited with his co-star Mallika Sherawat with whom he shared screen in the film Murder. They even had a little chit-chat and posed for the paps together.

Bheed actress Bhumi Pednekar made her presence felt in that gorgeous black saree she wore with that pretty black and white blouse. She wore a pair of black studs and tied her hair in a tight bun with a no-makeup makeup look to let her outfit to the talking.

She was joined by actress Adah Sharma who won many hearts with her acting skills in the movie The Kerala Story. Just like her smile, her outfit was also bright and pretty. Don’t miss out on that colorful hair strand.

The three musketeers of B-town, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav, who have been guilty of making the audience go ROFL also joined the party. Kapoor also met with his old pal, actor Shreyas Talpade who arrived at the event with his wife.

Gangs of Wasseypur star Manoj Bajpayee got all dressed up for the star-studded gala. In his black tuxedo set with a white shirt and a bow, he posed with swag for the shutterbugs. Actor Ronit Roy who will be soon seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also arrived with the love of his life, wife Neelam Singh.

Indian filmmaker duo, Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla came together in their patent white outfits. Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani also brought his sweet smile to the event.

Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel brought glamour to the event in her blush pink lehenga-choli set. She was joined by Brahmāstra actress Mouni Roy who stole the show in her golden saree.

Father-son singing sensation, Aditya Narayan and Udit Narayan were also spotted at the event along with singer Salim Merchant. Actress and ace dancer Daisy Shah, whom we saw in Race 3 also posed for the cameramen in her stunning black saree.

Actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan walked the red carpet event wearing an orange and black Indo-western outfit. Veteran star Poonam Dhillon brought looked absolutely beautiful golden saree. Don’t miss out on that glow.

Other celebs who arrived at the event were Jeetendra, Tanishaa Mukerji, Ankita Lokhande, Manisha Paul and more.

