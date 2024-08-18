Is Drake & Josh Reunion On Cards? Find Out As Drake Bell Claims To Pitch Project Alongside His Onscreen Brother Josh Peck

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Drake & Josh is one of the most memorable teen shows of all time. While the audience loved watching Drake Bell and Josh Peck together on screen, they also seemed to have waited for a reunion between the two.

While making an appearance on The Amanda Show, Bell revealed that he has pitched the makers of the TV show to have a reunion alongside his reel brother, Josh Peck. The Nickelodeon star also shared with the host that if the project is worked upon, then it will be very different from what the original series was.

In one of the previous interviews with The Patriot News, the teen star shared that while he was looking for a reunion project, a part of him also did not want to continue with the idea, as reboots have been quite trending lately. Bell stated, "We've talked about it. But I also didn't want to do it when everyone was doing the reboots."

He added that the channel had produced quite a few revivals in the past and would happily take up the reunion episodes of Drake & Josh as well. However, Bell claims that reboots do not excite him, and if he has to dish out Drake & Josh to the audience, he would rather choose an alternative approach.

Speaking of getting Josh Peck onboard, the actor told the media outlet, "I don't think I would do us playing the characters from the show or having [Cosgrove's] Meg.” He added, "I think, luckily for us, it's our names, so we can still play Drake and Josh. But I think it'd be funnier if we go on to doing other buddy comedies, you know? Something that is kind of a surprise, a little different. It would be more interesting."

In the last few months, Drake Bell has made headlines for his appearance in the documentary titled Quite on Set: Dark Side of Kids TV. The actor confessed on tape that he had been sexually abused on the sets by a dialogue coach, Brian Peck.

After opening up about the horrific moment, the actor shared that he has been provided with a lot of support from the industry. Bell revealed, "There's been a ton of support. And when you are diving into something like that, you are very trepidatious. It's an emotional roller coaster. You don't know how people are going to react, what's going to happen, or what the aftermath is going to be."

Drake & Josh aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

