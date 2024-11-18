Is Ella Mai Dating NBA Player Jayson Tatum? Inside The Rumored Relationship Of Grammy-Winning Songwriter

Jayson Tatum has been rumored to be dating Ella Mai. The two have been linked together since 2020, though speculation started even earlier.

Fans have been intrigued by their relationship, as the pair has made several public appearances together. Let’s explore why Tatum and Mai have been speculated to be dating for years.

Back in 2020, some fans noticed similarities between the background in the Grammy Award-winning singer’s Instagram live stream and that of the NBA player’s home. Additionally, Tatum attended the DFMU singer’s Baltimore show a few hours after his Celtics game in 2019.

In the same year, Mai was spotted attending Tatum’s game at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

In 2022, the two made their first public appearance together in July when they attended billionaire businessman Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.

A video from the event showed the couple dressed in all-white outfits.

In 2023, they made another public appearance when Marcus Smart, Tatum’s former teammate, tied the knot with Maisa Hallum. Both Mai and the basketball star attended the wedding at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, California.

They were seen wearing matching green outfits, with one photo showing Tatum with his arm around the Boo’d Up singer’s shoulder.

Advertisement

Later in 2023, a video surfaced from Mai’s 29th birthday party, which was held in New York.

In the video, viewers could see Tatum being eliminated in an all-male musical chairs game.

Moreover, it is also speculated that the Not Another Love Song artist has met Jayson Tatum’s son.

For those who may not know, Tatum became a father at the age of 19, welcoming his son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., a.k.a. Deuce, with his high school girlfriend, Toriah Lachell.

According to a report by PEOPLE, a fan who attended Ella Mai’s Boston concert during her Heart On My Sleeve tour in April 2023 spotted both Jayson Tatum and his son, Deuce, enjoying the Trip singer's live performance.

The fan even captured a sweet moment during the concert when Mai waved at Deuce while performing on stage.

ALSO READ: 'I've Kept My Mouth Shut...': Revisit the Time Ariana Grande Blasted Grammys' Boss For THIS Reason