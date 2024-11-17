Christina Aguilera Surprises Fans As She Joins THIS Grammy Nominated Singer During Los Angeles Concert; Details Inside

Christina Aguilera stepped up on the stage alongside Sabrina Carpenter during the latter’s Los Angeles concert. The fans cheered and shared the videos on social media as the I Turn to You singer rocked the stage alongside the Grammy-nominated musician.

As per the clips, Carpenter and Aguilera matched in dark outfits and crooned renditions of Ain’t No Other Man and What a Girl Wants. The duo performed at the Crypto.com arena, which was packed on Friday night.

As for the outfits, Aguilera donned a black corset paired with shorts and shiny boots that reached her thighs. She wore a silver dainty neckpiece to match her outfit and boots.

Meanwhile, Carpenter was seen jumping around and having fun as the former performed her songs. The Espresso singer wore a black lace outfit with some bow details. She paired her costume with black heels and no jewelry.

In addition to her performance on Friday, the Please Please Please singer will entertain her fans in Los Angeles on the weekend at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

ALSO READ: What is Christina Aguilera's Net Worth? Exploring Early Life And Other Details Explored

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Carpenter and Aguilera came together for a performance. Previously, the musicians joined each other for the latter’s 25th-anniversary celebration of the eponymous debut album in a special episode of Spotify Anniversary.

During an interview with Rolling Stones in September, Aguilera revealed, “I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present.”

Advertisement

She further added, “I’ve always enjoyed reimagining my songs with different styles and audiences, as well as playing with sounds and arrangements that showcase how all music can be timeless.”

The Short n’Sweet crooner’s concert came following the young artist’s Grammy nomination.

Moreover, Carpenter talked fondly about Aguilera during her conversation with Paper Magazine. Calling the latter “one of the very first idols and icons,” the singer went on to say, “I was 11 years old, and you couldn’t get her name out of my mouth.” She continued to reveal, “She’s very special to me. Those songs raised me.”

As Carpenter makes history by bagging nods in the top four categories at the Grammys, Aguilera has previously won 5 awards at the ceremony.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Christina Aguilera's Knee? Genie In A Bottle Singer Opens Up About High Heels Issues