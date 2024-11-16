'I've Kept My Mouth Shut...': Revisit the Time Ariana Grande Blasted Grammys' Boss For THIS Reason

We were scrolling our content archives for recreation today when we came across an article on Ariana Grande being a complete boss babe. And how could we not share this absolute gem of a masterpiece with our readers after stumbling upon it ourselves? So, here’s how the story goes.

It was the winter of 2019 when The Recording Academy was gearing up to host the 61st annual Grammy Awards. The organizers of the coveted award ceremony got in touch with Ms. Grande to see if she was open to performing at the event scheduled for Sunday, February 10, in Los Angeles. They, however, were disappointed to hear a negative response from the singer—or so they say—because Grande seemed to have an apt response ready for anyone trying to spread misinformation.

ALSO READ: 67th Grammy Awards 2025 Full List of Nominees: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter & Chappell Roan Lead

“I’ve kept my mouth shut, but now you’re spreading lies about me,” the singer tweeted, sharing her side of the story after Grammy boss Ken Ehrlich claimed she was struggling to prepare a performance. Yep, we can see your eyebrows touching your scalp.

“It was when my creativity and self-expression was stifled by you that I decided not to attend,” she added.

The public airing of dirty laundry appeared to be centered around what songs were expected to be included in Grande’s set if she were to perform. Reportedly, the singer, then 25, wanted to perform her new single 7 Rings, while the Grammys suggested she perform a medley of her biggest hits.

Advertisement

“I offered three different songs. It’s all about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty,” Grande lamented in her tweet, not forgetting to remind Ehrlich she is an experienced pop star, hence totally capable of pulling together a performance even at an 11th-hour notice.

She, currently busy promoting her upcoming film Wicked, still wished the Grammy organizers the best for the highly anticipated upcoming edition of the prestigious music award.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Praises Beau Ethan Slater During Wicked Premier; 'So Happy People Are Getting to Know Him'

Sinead Garvan, Radio 1 Newsbeat’s entertainment reporter at the time, declared Grande the ultimate winner in the very public showdown.

“Grande doesn’t need to perform at the Grammys to boost sales or increase her fanbase,” he said, referencing the pop star’s then-newly released album Thank U, Next. Per Garvan, the record would have already been on its way to the top of music charts by the time the Grammys rolled the red carpet for their award ceremony.

Advertisement

The Disney alum’s decision to not perform was one of the few blows for the organizers of that year’s event, as Ehrlich had also confirmed in 2019 that rappers like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Childish Gambino had all turned down offers to perform.

The 61st Grammys concluded with performances from Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, and Janelle Monáe.

The 67th Grammys, meanwhile, is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025.

Beyoncé is leading the nominations at the upcoming ceremony with 11 nods for her country album Cowboy Carter. Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and more are also in the race in key categories.

ALSO READ: ‘I Really Get In There’: Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Can’t Do The Voice Again?