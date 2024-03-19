Is Glenn Close Okay? Hollywood Legend Sparks Concern After Revealing Bruised Face In New Selfie

Glenn Close has stirred up social media but in the best way possible! The legendary actress is known for her roles in 101 Dalmatians, The Wife and Fatal Attraction, and she posted a no-makeup picture on Instagram with bruises on her face.

Although the netizens were concerned, she explained it in the caption and added that she was “feeling beautiful as ever.”

Glenn Close’ iconic Instagram post

The actress is known for posting funny, no-filter pictures on her Instagram. It turns out that having bruises on her face doesn’t stop Close from flaunting her natural beauty. The actress shared a social media post with a series of funny and no-makeup pictures.

The post was captioned, “I think this is going to be a particularly GOOD day.” Then, she clarified the bruises on her face saying, “(Ignore the bruises. I had a tiny break in my nose fixed) Feeling as beautiful as ever."

Close’s unfiltered and candid demeanor touched people’s hearts, including Lily Collins, who commented on the post, “Omg love you.” Bruce Willis' daughter and actress Rumor wrote, “You are a treasure." The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, also praised the actress and wrote, “you, ma’am, are very good at Instagram."

Close’s upcoming project starring Maise Williams and more

The Hillbilly Elegy actress is currently filming her Apple TV+ show called The New Look, which also stars John Malkovich, Ben Mendelsohn and the GOT alum Maise Williams.

The drama is about the perils of working in the fashion industry and launching modern fashion to the world. The series will focus on the lives of high-end designers, including Coco Channel and Cristian Dior. Close will be seen in the role of Harper Bazaar’s editor-in-chief, Carmel Snow.

The actress shared her reason for opting for the role when discussing her second collaboration with executive producer Todd A Kessler after Damages. “The truth is, I would do anything for [Todd] after experiencing his brilliance as a writer/director/collaborator on Damages,” she said.

"I was thrilled when he asked me to step into the daunting shoes of Carmel Snow in The New Look, and I only hope I do justice to one of the truly iconic, game-changing figures in the history of fashion," Close said.