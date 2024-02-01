Celebrities Who Are Pregnant in 2024: From Elisabeth Moss to Kali Uchis

Being parents is such a warm and fuzzy feeling, like embracing a blanket! 2024 has already been lucky as these celebrities announced their pregnancy at the start of the year. For some, it's their second or third addition to the family, while for celebrities like Elisabeth Moss, this is a big moment as it is her first child. But is she the only first-time parent? No, there are more. Let’s take a look at all the celebrities who are welcoming their children in 2024!

These 8 Celebrities are becoming parents in 2024:

Aly Michalka

The Aly and AJ fame revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Stephen Ringer, as confirmed by an interview with People on January 31, 2024. The Cow Bells actress said proudly, “It’s been a really easy pregnancy, which I feel really lucky and blessed to have experienced.”

Elisabeth Moss

The Invisible Man actress revealed on the Jimmy Kimmel Live episode that she is pregnant with her first child. The January 30 episode came with this joyful announcement. While the secretive mother is flaunting her baby bump, no one knows who the father is! She further asked Jimmy for some parenting tips which got the audience curious.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

American model Elliot Grainge told Vogue on January 25, 2024, that she is also going to be a first-time parent with husband Elliot. The media personality said, “I found out very, very early,” the 25-year-old model said. “[Elliot] is such a sweet guy, he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these [pregnancy tests] are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.’ When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive.” She is flaunting the baby bump proudly at public events.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

The Step Up queen Jenna is having a hattrick as she is ready to welcome her third baby. This is her second child with husband Steve Kazee. The dancer took to her Instagram in January 2024 to break it to the world. It had a video clip of her baby bump and how she is proud of it growing. Steve was present there with a guitar as the Tamara actress enjoyed a bubble bath. She captioned this January 17, 2024 clip as, “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” The actress already has Everly with her ex-Channing Tatum and son Callum with Steve.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes

The Too Hot to Handle stars finally decided to expand their family. This announcement came out on New Year’s Day.

Summer and Jon Pardi

The California Sunrise singer is on cloud nine as he announces that he and wife Summer are expecting a child. The post was shared by singer Jon on January 7, 2024, with the caption, “Good thing we have that extra guest room. We can’t wait to fill this home with all of the love from our little family of four.”

Rose McIver

The Ghosts sitcom star has also revealed her pregnancy flawlessly as she gracefully walked on the Red Carpet at the Golden Globe Awards. This happened on January 7, 2024, when the actress walked the carpet with her baby bump showing.

Kali Uchis

The Moonlight singer released her latest music video for Tu Corazon Es Mio on January 11, 2024, which clearly revealed that the 29-year-old singer and songwriter was pregnant.

As many celebrities from this list are first-time parents, it would be interesting to see how their cute bundle of joys come into this world! With more celebrity babies coming, and more mysteries sparking, let’s wait for more celebrity pregnancy announcements! Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

