Is Jeremy Allen White Going To Portray Bruce Springsteen In His Biopic? Find Out Here

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen is known for his work as a guitarist in the American rock era. The 74-year-old has also been nicknamed as ‘The Boss’. His best albums are Born in the USA, Tunnel of Love, and Nebraska. His biopic starring 33-year-old Jeremy Allen White will revolve around Bruce’s 1982 album Nebraska. Has Jeremy Allen said yes to the role of Bruce? What is Jeremy Allen’s role like? Find out.

Is Bruce Springsteen’s biopic happening with Jeremy Allen White?

ALSO READ: 'Isn't that crazy?': Jeremy Allen White talks about The Bear getting him his second Golden Globe award; WATCH

Entertainment Tonight reveals in an article that there are “talks” underway for Jeremy Allen to play Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere. The film is going to be directed by Scott Cooper and produced by ex Netflix chairman, Scott Stuber. Oscar-producing film company A24 is also in talks for this film. Deadline reveals that Jeremy Allen and his manager Jon Landau are “actively involved” with this project.

The movie will see Bruce creating his album Nebraska with the E Street Band. The film is an adaptation of Warren Zanes’ 2023 book; Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska. This album had earned a lot of critical acclaim.

Advertisement

What is Bruce Springsteen’s reaction to getting a biopic?

There are no updates from Bruce’s end. However, Bruce has done concert films and this is his first biopic film capturing his life. The singer has penned down many singles and albums during his career. He has won many awards including a Grammy for Song of the Year in 1995, an Academy Award for Best Music in 1994 (Streets of Philadelphia), and more. Jeremy Allen is the best choice to play Bruce as both look strikingly similar and after his works in The Iron Claw and The Bear, the actor is taking up challenging roles. While we wait to see the official update on the film, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2024: Jeremy Allen White Wins Comedy TV Star Of The Year For The Bear