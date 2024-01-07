How long have Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia been dating? See their relationship timeline

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and Motomami singer Rosalia have been seen together a lot since last October. Ever since Rosalia broke off her engagement and White filed for divorce from his wife, things have been getting cozy between the pair and rumors have started to fly. Here is a timeline of their relationship.

When did Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia meet?

Rosalia was last engaged to fellow musician Rauw Alejandro. But the pair decided to break off their engagement mutually in a very shocking announcement. Jeremy and his wife Addison Timlin, who have two daughters together, also filed for divorce in May of 2023. The two of them now share joint custody of their children.

The rumors of JAW and Rosalia being an item first began to spread from the celebrity gossip mill Deux Moi as they reported that the two of them have been seen out and about in LA after catching a screening of Wild Things, a 1998 cult classic. This happened on 31st October and the gossip mill revealed that Jeremy had gifted Rosalia a beautiful bouquet on the same day.

About a month later on 29th November, the couple were seen taking a leisurely smoke break together in West Hollywood, and TMZ published their cozy photos together. They ultimately parted ways with a sweet hug. Along with the pictures came a report from US Weekly where a source revealed that “Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating.”

In December Rosalia and White were seen out and about with each other multiple times. People spotted them holding hands, embracing, and taking more cigarette breaks with each other.

What is in store for them now?

The couple started out the new year with a bang as well. On 3rd January, 2024, the really fashionable, hot new couple were spotted on the streets of NYC donning matching all black outfits and turning heads. Even though there has been no confirmation from either of them about the nature of their relationship, fans are really excited to see how this new celebrity couple pans out.

Jeremy has also been spending a lot of time with his daughters Ezer and Dolores. He even went Christmas tree shopping with the two of them in December. The two of them are also busy with their respective careers.

Even though not much is known about Rosalia’s next album, her last album release was in 2022. Meaning she might be working on something new that could be on the way. Jeremy Allen White will probably have his hands full with shooting for The Bear season 3, which is set out to release some time in 2024.

The two of them have a busy schedule but it is nice to see them accompanying each other nonetheless. Even though they have not confirmed any rumors or denied them, there is a chance we will see more of the new couple as the year progresses. The fans cannot wait for them to finally announce their relationship so that Hollywood gains a new power couple.

