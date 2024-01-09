'This is strange': Jeremy White's reaction to questions about his Calvin Klein ad during his Golden Globe win

Just a few days before his second Golden Globe win, Jeremy Allen White starred in a Calvin Klein Spring 2024 Campaign. The video got a lot of attention and people could not stop talking about how attractive he looked in the ad. When a reporter asked him about the ad after his Golden Globe win on Sunday, he said that watching himself in the ad really felt “Bizarre”.

What is in the ad and why do people love it?

The Calvin Klein Spring 2024 Campaign is a 51 second video which starts with White walking down the streets of New York in a white tank top and black exercise shorts. Then she is shown climbing the stairs in a building, and taking off his tank top when he enters the rooftop, showing off his sculptured abdomen. Then he takes off his shorts too, showing off the white Calvin Klein briefs underneath. He walks around the rooftop for a bit before falling down onto a red couch with the gorgeous view of the sky in the background and some pigeons flying in the foreground.

The reception for the video was truly crazy, as fans have never seen The Bear star in a campaign like this before. The comment section for the video was filled with people praising the star talking about how the ad “deserves an Oscar honestly” and calling him “a modern David of Michaelangelo”.

User @/hellojojo on X (formerly twitter) also joked saying “if i was in charge at this award show i would’ve had jeremy allen white’s calvin klein campaign video playing on the screen during his speech”.

What did Jeremy Allen White have to say about it?

On Sunday, Jeremy won the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor in a TV Series- Musical or Comedy for the second time in a row for his role of Carmy Berzatoo in the FX hit show The Bear. Jeremy gave a small interview to all the reporters after his win and they had a lot of questions about both his award and his underwear campaign.

One of them asked how the star manages to keep himself grounded with so much attention on him, especially after his campaign and win. The actor replied that his life outside of these things and that he is constantly humbled and just doing his best. Then one of the other reporters asked, “How surreal is it that people are talking more about your underwear and your six pack, rather than your astonishing performances?” The star laughed at the question and said that “it has been a weird couple of days” and that “it is bizarre.”

One of them also asked that between the award and the campaign which went viral, which one was a prouder moment? The star answered simply that his award made him more proud even though both of these achievements were prideful for him.

JAW’s co-star Ayo Edebiri who took home the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a TV Series- Musical or Comedy award for her role in The Bear was also asked some questions on White’s incredible campaign.

"I'm just happy for him. That's my boy," she answered the questions with her kind and supportive comment. The two co-stars are really great friends even outside the show and their love and respect for one another shines through.

