Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein advertisement couch up for grabs for free? The Bear actor responds to the news

The recent Golden Globe winter Jeremy Allen White had a Calvin Klein shoot that nobody is going to forget anytime soon. The couch that The Bear actor was spreading on top of a rooftop on, has made its way to the Facebook Marketplace with a price tag of $0.

Who listed the couch?

If you have watched the viral Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein commercial, then you know the couch we are talking about. The large, russet color sofa set appears at the end of the video after White, having stripped most of his clothes, spreads on top of it in his underwear. The dark orange of the couch makes a beautiful contrast to the New York City skyline behind.

Not just that, the couch was also featured in a lot of pictures that Calvin Klein released of the actor later on. And apparently, this cool memorabilia is available for whoever wants it: for free.

That is right, a woman has listed the huge couch on Facebook Marketplace saying that it is sitting on top of her NYC building and anyone who wants it, can come grab it for free, provided they also do all the heavy lifting for themselves. The caption of the listing reads, “Guess what? I've got the hottest seat in town – the legendary red corduroy couch that a famous celebrity chef (in not-so-many clothes) sat on in the commercial everyone’s talking about.” It also said that her husband came up with the idea of putting it on FB Marketplace and she thought it was a neat idea as a lot of fans will probably want to get their hands onto the couch.

What did Jeremy Allen White say about the news?

Jeremy Allen White has always been a pretty humble man. When a TMZ reporter told him about the listing and asked what he thinks about it, he said $0 is what the couch is probably worth since it’s pretty old.

He said that he is also not interested in getting the couch for himself, nor does he think the piece of furniture belongs in a museum somewhere. $0 is the right price for the couch, he thinks. JAW himself has all the couches he needs and doesn’t want it either.

The couch is still up for grabs, for whoever wants to collect it in New York.

